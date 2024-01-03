en English
Mental Health Crisis

ITV Reverses Social Media Ban for Love Island All Stars Contestants

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:03 am EST
ITV Reverses Social Media Ban for Love Island All Stars Contestants

ITV has made a pivotal policy change for its upcoming Love Island All Stars series, revoking the ban that previously prohibited contestants from maintaining their social media profiles during the show. This decision comes with the understanding that the returning participants, including former stars like Michael Griffiths, Paige Thorne, Chloe Burrows, and Samira Mighty, are already well-acquainted with the potential pitfalls of social media, having been under the public spotlight before.

Relieving Restrictions with Responsibility

The network’s decision to relax the social media policy was implemented in May last year, mandating contestants to cease their social media activities during their time on the show. The objective was to safeguard the Islanders and their families from the negative implications of online interactions. Despite the softened stance on social media use, ITV reaffirms its commitment to provide contestants with training on language, behavior, and cultural sensitivities.

The All Stars Edition: A Twist in the Tale

The All Stars series, which is slated to replace the winter edition of the show, will be hosted by Maya Jama and filmed in the picturesque locales of South Africa. The participants, the returning stars of the series, are given the choice to remain active on their social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, marking a significant shift in the series’ usual policies.

ITV Enhances Duty of Care Guidelines

ITV’s decision to lift the social media ban comes in the wake of enhanced duty of care guidelines, which were introduced following the tragic suicides of former host Caroline Flack and contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis. The show has been under the radar for its alleged toxic behavior among participants, leading to a barrage of Ofcom complaints and sparking concerns about the mental health and well-being of the contestants.

Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

