en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

ITV News Highlights Rising Demand for Food Banks Amid Diverse Programming

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:58 pm EST
ITV News Highlights Rising Demand for Food Banks Amid Diverse Programming

ITV News Channel, a mainstay for current events and human interest stories, is putting a spotlight on the surging demand for food banks. Charities have noted a steep increase in demand, signposting a pressing need for bolstered support in this sector. In 2023, the North State Food Bank, under the Community Action Agency of Butte County, experienced a significant uptick in demand. Approximately 52,000 households used the food bank, and 1.4 million pounds of food were distributed. The agency predicts a further increase of at least 15% in 2024. In response, plans for service and facility expansion, including the launch of the Fresh Choice pantry and an additional 8,000-square-foot warehouse, are underway.

Rising Demand Across Regions

Similar trends are observed in Palmerton, Northern Lehigh, and Lehighton, with local food pantries witnessing an increase in families needing assistance. The rise ranges from 30% to the highest in three years. Austin Public Health served nearly triple the number of people at food distribution events in 2023 compared to the previous year, with over 64,000 people served through October. The Central Texas Food Bank has seen demand levels crest to or even above pandemic levels, serving an average of 370,000 people each month.

Challenges in Canada

Meanwhile, in Canada, the rising food prices have cornered many Canadians, who attribute the inflation to grocery companies. Canadian food banks are grappling with the increased demand as the issue of food insecurity, particularly among children, continues unabated. The federal government promised a 1 billion investment in a nationwide food program in 2021, but it has yet to materialize.

Responses and Contributions

In response to these exigencies, United Food Bank celebrated its 40th anniversary of service in 2023, providing food and hope to communities in Arizona. In a generous act of community spirit, American Heritage Credit Union employees and members collected over 10,000 pounds of food and donated $23,000 to various charities and organizations. The efforts of such organizations and individuals are a testament to the power of community resilience amid these challenging times.

0
United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Emerging Property Hotspots in the UK Amid a Cooling Market

By Rizwan Shah

Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments

By Nitish Verma

London’s Metropolitan Police Dismisses 100 Officers Amid Misconduct Scandal

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Arsenal's Struggles Continue: Falls to Fourth Place After Defeat by Fulham

By Salman Khan

Katie Price Earns Praise for Performance in 'Sleeping Beauty' Pantomim ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 hours
Katie Price Earns Praise for Performance in 'Sleeping Beauty' Pantomim ...
heart comment 0
Three’s Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Merger

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Three's Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Merger
Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder
Stillborn Baby’s Grave Desecrated Six Times: A Mother’s Ongoing Nightmare

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Stillborn Baby's Grave Desecrated Six Times: A Mother's Ongoing Nightmare
Coffey Family’s Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Coffey Family's Plea for Closure a Year After Horrific Road Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
1 min
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
12 mins
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
29 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
29 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
43 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
46 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
52 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
53 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
60 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
3 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
3 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app