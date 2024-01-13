en English
ITV News Highlights: Postal Service Reforms and More

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:25 am EST
ITV News continues to be a hub of diverse stories and features, with its latest programming discussing the potential discontinuation of daily postal deliveries in Jersey. The proposal comes amid concerns of scams, the pursuit of local delicacies, and a range of human-interest stories that shed light on individual experiences and historical events.

Postal Services Under Review

The Postal Regulatory Commission is currently reviewing a filing from the Postal Service related to negotiated service agreements. The filing may suggest the addition or removal of a negotiated service agreement from the Market Dominant or Competitive product list or the modification of an existing product. The Commission is inviting public comments until January 18, 2024. Jersey’s postal regulator is meanwhile considering reducing daily deliveries to five days a week due to commercial pressures and declining mail volumes. The competition watchdog is scrutinizing the regulations for the postal service, and new targets have been set for the timely delivery of mail items. The regulator is also urging the government to update the island’s postal law to ensure the postal service runs effectively.

A Shift in Postal Trends

JerseyPost may ‘need to reconsider’ its daily deliveries and collections due to changing demand and commercial reasons, according to the industry’s regulator. The amount of letters being sent continues to fall while parcel numbers are on the rise, according to an extensive review by the island’s Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA). Mail is currently collected and delivered five days a week but the report highlights a generational split as many older people send and receive letters regularly, while younger age groups predominantly receive parcels.

Consolidation of Processing Centers

The Postal Service has published notices of intent to consolidate thirty more processing distribution centers as part of a broader network redesign outlined in the DFA Plan. The service standard for mail sent between some of the losing and gaining facilities is three days, which may lead to delays. The network transformation aims to cut 50,000 jobs, and many employees may be impacted by the consolidations. The average distance between the thirty losing facilities and their gaining facility is 150 miles. The Postal Service anticipates communicating initial findings in the coming month or two, but in almost every case, the Postal Service will decide to go ahead with the consolidation.

United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

