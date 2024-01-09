en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

ITV Axes Casa Amor from Upcoming Love Island All Stars Series

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
ITV Axes Casa Amor from Upcoming Love Island All Stars Series

ITV has taken a surprising decision to remove the Casa Amor segment from the upcoming Love Island All Stars series. The move aims to introduce fresh twists and keep the contestants, who are all veterans of the show, guessing. Traditionally, Casa Amor has been the stage for splitting the couples into separate villas, where new participants are introduced to potentially form new connections. This has often led to dramatic recouplings and memorable moments for fans of the show.

No Casa Amor in All Stars Edition

However, for the All Stars edition, which will be a shorter series spanning five weeks, producers believe the format of introducing a large number of new islanders is not necessary. Instead, they have hinted at new ways to shake things up. One such twist is the introduction of hidden single beds in the villa. This move is expected to add an element of surprise and intensify the competition among the contestants.

A Diverse Mix of All Stars

The All Stars lineup features a mix of former contestants from various backgrounds, including campaigners, YouTubers, footballers, and influencers. The show promises to be a whirlwind of personalities and intense relationships developing at a quicker pace, as the show’s duration does not allow for the slow build-up typical of an eight-week series.

One Step Ahead of Contestants

Executive producer Mike Spencer has emphasized the need to be one step ahead of the contestants. The aim is to retain the element of surprise and keep the show exciting and unpredictable. As the contestants are all veterans of the show, they are expected to adapt quickly to the new twists and turns. However, the removal of Casa Amor and the introduction of new elements promise to keep them on their toes.

0
United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
3 mins ago
Midlothian Residents Fear Living on Unfinished Building Site as Stewart Milne Group Collapses
Residents of a Midlothian housing estate in Scotland find themselves in a state of distress as the construction firm tasked with developing their homes, Stewart Milne Group, has fallen into administration. This unfortunate turn of events has raised concerns among homeowners about the future of their estate, with fears of potentially living on an unfinished
Midlothian Residents Fear Living on Unfinished Building Site as Stewart Milne Group Collapses
H&M to Launch Premium Fashion Concept Store on King's Road, Chelsea
15 mins ago
H&M to Launch Premium Fashion Concept Store on King's Road, Chelsea
Chaser Anne Hegerty Dismisses Cheating Rumors on 'The Chase'
15 mins ago
Chaser Anne Hegerty Dismisses Cheating Rumors on 'The Chase'
Sinéad O'Connor: A Life Marked by Resilience and Unapologetic Expression
5 mins ago
Sinéad O'Connor: A Life Marked by Resilience and Unapologetic Expression
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
9 mins ago
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
13 mins ago
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
Latest Headlines
World News
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
1 min
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
1 min
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
2 mins
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
4 mins
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
4 mins
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
4 mins
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
4 mins
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
6 mins
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
19 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
50 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app