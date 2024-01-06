Issa Brothers-Funded Mosque in Blackburn Nears Completion

The skyline of Blackburn, a large town in Lancashire, England, is undergoing a significant change with the nearing completion of a new mosque. Funded by the prominent Issa brothers, Mohsin and Zuber, through their charitable organization, the Issa Foundation, the mosque has rapidly taken shape since obtaining planning permission in March 2021.

Issa Brothers and Their Philanthropic Vision

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, of Indian heritage, have made a name for themselves in the UK and beyond. Raised in Blackburn, the brothers went on to establish Euro Garages, a leading petrol forecourt retail company. Their substantial contributions to both business and charity earned them the prestigious title of Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in 2020.

Their philanthropic efforts extend beyond the business realm, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing their local community. The Blackburn mosque is just one of their many investments in Lancashire, which include luxury homes and a drive-thru Indian street food restaurant, further enriching the cultural and economic fabric of the region.

A Grand Mosque in the Making

The mosque, which includes two 29-metre minarets, is a testament to traditional Islamic architecture, blended with modern design elements. The two-story structure will feature two wings, a courtyard, and a colonnade of arches, offering a serene space for worship and community gatherings. The project has also gained traction with the recent progress on its associated community centre.

The edifice has garnered admiration from locals, including resident Geeta Hussein who expressed her anticipation for the mosque’s completion. The mosque, she believes, will not only serve as a place of worship but also as a symbol of multicultural unity and a beacon of hope in these challenging times.