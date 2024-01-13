Isolated Yorkshire Cottage Finds New Life as Film Location

In the remote expanses of the Yorkshire Dales, the isolated and semi-derelict property, 3 Blea Moor Cottages, has recently found a new purpose as a filming location. The cottage, constructed by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway for their workers, is the last remnant of a row of three. It was sold in the spring of 2023 after its price was reduced to £250,000.

A Storied Property

The cottage, devoid of road access, electricity, and mains water, bears a storied history. Its previous owner, John Myerscough, was a recluse who lived there using a windmill for electricity and other self-sufficient means. Myerscough, who faced enforcement action by the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority in 2010 for storing scrap vehicles on the land, is believed to have purchased the property around 2007.

‘Time Capsule’ Cottage

The new owners have breathed life into the ‘time capsule’ cottage by allowing it to be used by Sheffield-based Open House Pictures for the filming of ‘Black Dog’. This story, steeped in themes of mental health issues and isolation, revolves around a father and son. The dilapidated state of the cottage provided an ‘incredible’ backdrop for the film, which was shot in black and white, according to its director, Ed Kirk.

Access and Allure

Despite the property’s lack of accessibility, only reachable by 4×4, quad bike, or a 20-minute walk, it managed to attract significant interest when it went up for sale. Its remote location and aged charm have now served to set the scene for a tale of struggle and resilience, bringing the cottage back into the limelight once more.