Education

Irish Native’s Remarkable Journey to Welsh Fluency and Teaching at Wrexham University

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
In a tale of linguistic passion and determination, Teresa Davies, a native of Sligo, Ireland, has accomplished the remarkable feat of becoming fluent in Welsh within a span of just three years. Today, Teresa is not just a fluent Welsh speaker but is also imparting her knowledge as a Welsh Language Skills Tutor at Wrexham University.

Embracing the Celtic Culture

Despite Welsh being her second language, Teresa’s love for the Celtic culture drove her to switch her degree to Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University. After only one year of learning Welsh, she chose to continue her studies in the language. To prepare for her degree’s final two years, which were entirely taught in Welsh, she undertook an intensive eight-week Welsh course in Lampeter.

Bringing Welsh Home

Her commitment to the Welsh language extends beyond her professional life. At home, Teresa converses in Welsh with her husband and two children, all of whom are native Welsh speakers. Her journey to linguistic proficiency has served as an inspiration to her colleagues and students, encouraging them to learn Welsh.

Aligning with National Goals

This trend aligns perfectly with the Welsh Government’s ambitious goal of achieving one million Welsh speakers by 2050. Teresa’s contribution to this objective is considerable. Over 40 staff members have registered for Welsh Language lessons under her tutelage, and a separate course leading to a Welsh in the Workplace qualification has been initiated for students. Wrexham University’s Head of Welsh Language Development has lauded the collaboration with the National Centre for Learning Welsh and the unprecedented staff engagement with the new language program, largely attributed to Teresa’s influence.

Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

