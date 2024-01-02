Iran Dismisses U.S. and U.K. Calls to Cease Support for Houthi Attacks

Amid the escalating tension in the Red Sea, Iran has dismissed calls from the United States and the United Kingdom to cease its support for Houthi rebel attacks on Israeli-linked vessels. In a display of defiance, Iran’s navy dispatched the Alborz destroyer into the Red Sea through the Bab-el-Mandeb strait, following an incident where the US military engaged Houthi vessels, sinking three and killing ten militants.

Encouraging Houthi Offensive

Ali Akbar Ahmadian, a key figure in Iran’s supreme national security council, held a meeting with Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam, expressing commendation for the rebels’ actions against Israeli aggression. This endorsement comes in the wake of an attack by Houthi fighters on a Maersk commercial ship, which prompted retaliation from the US military.

Western Response

The US and UK, joined by another European country, are weighing the possibility of issuing a formal warning to the Houthis. They threaten military action against Yemeni Houthi targets if the rebel attacks persist. The Houthis, however, remain undeterred, insisting their offensive will continue until Israel allows full humanitarian aid into Gaza.

UK’s Stance

The UK, while communicating with Iran and holding it partly responsible for the ongoing tension, received a denial from Iran regarding its involvement. Nonetheless, Iran openly expressed its support for Palestinian resistance. The UK’s defence secretary has publicly stated readiness to take military action to ensure freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, though it remains unclear whether UK parliamentary approval would be sought for potential airstrikes against the Houthis.