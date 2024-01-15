IQGeo Group PLC Leads AIM Stock Movements with 17% Increase

London’s Alternative Investment Market (AIM) observed significant stock movements with IQGeo Group PLC emerging as the leader. The company’s shares saw a remarkable increase of 17% to 325.10 pence. The boost in share price is attributed to the company’s forecast of a 66% revenue growth in 2023, which is expected to surpass GBP44.2 million, a steep rise from GBP26.6 million in 2022.

Strong Growth and Momentum Drive IQGeo’s Confidence

IQGeo’s optimism is bolstered by its anticipated growth across all key metrics. The company projects its adjusted EBITDA to jump to over GBP6.4 million from GBP1.9 million. The order intake is also projected to rise to around GBP56.9 million, marking a 40% increase from the previous year. Driven by these figures, the company expresses confidence in further improvements and growth in the subsequent financial year.

Ascent Resources PLC Also Sees Share Price Increase

Another notable riser on AIM is Ascent Resources PLC, which witnessed an 8.7% increase in its share price to 2.99p. This development comes in the wake of a court’s rejection of its Slovenian JV partner’s application for self-declared insolvency. Ascent challenged the application, asserting it as an abuse of the insolvency system by a solvent company attempting to evade Ascent’s valid claim. The company proposed alternative solutions such as a settlement or taking ownership of Geoenergo or its assets to avoid bankruptcy proceedings.

Jadestone Energy PLC Faces a Dip in Share Price

On the other end of the spectrum, Jadestone Energy PLC encountered an 11% dip in its shares, falling to 32.58p. Despite forecasting a 55% production increase in 2024, the company warned about potential higher costs at its Australian oil fields due to increased repair and maintenance expenses. An anticipated non-cash impairment from the end of 2023 is expected to affect its revised borrowing base from March.