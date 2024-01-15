en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IQGeo Group Forecasts Earnings to Exceed Market Expectations

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
IQGeo Group Forecasts Earnings to Exceed Market Expectations

IQGeo Group, a geospatial software developer listed on the London Stock Exchange, has expressed confidence in its full-year earnings for the year ending December 31, 2023. The company’s buoyant outlook is backed by robust growth across all key metrics. By 1148 GMT on Monday, shares in IQGeo Group surged by 14%, hitting 40 pence and marking a 54% rise over the past 12 months.

Unprecedented Fiscal Growth

The company expects its group revenue to surpass 44.2 million pounds, a notable jump from the previous year’s 26.6 million pounds. This signifies a 66% overall growth, of which 56% is organic. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are also projected to exceed 6.4 million pounds, a substantial increase from the previous year’s 1.9 million pounds. These projections have been attributed to significant investments in the company’s global operational, sales, and marketing capabilities.

Recurring Revenue Base Expansion

IQGeo Group has also reported a 50% growth in its recurring revenue base on a constant currency basis. The exit annual recurring revenue is around 21.1 million pounds. The company foresees an acceleration in recurring revenue growth as it moves into 2024.

Future Prospects and CEO Insights

CEO Richard Petti has expressed optimism about the company’s future. He cites global megatrends as the driving force behind the anticipated long-term sustainable growth in their market sectors. With the company’s strong performance in 2023 and the innovation of their technology, IQGeo Group is well-positioned to leverage their strength in chosen markets and deliver impressive results in the years to come.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 seconds ago
Viking Line's Cinderella Gets a Green Makeover: Aims to Cut Carbon Emissions
The Viking Cinderella, an iconic ferry operated by Viking Line, has undergone substantial technical enhancements at the Turku Repair Yard in Naantali, Finland. This initiative is set to reduce the ferry’s carbon dioxide emissions by 2,500 tonnes annually, marking a significant stride in Viking Line’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint. Viking Cinderella’s Transformation The
Viking Line's Cinderella Gets a Green Makeover: Aims to Cut Carbon Emissions
India's December Trade Deficit Lower Than Expected: An Analysis
36 seconds ago
India's December Trade Deficit Lower Than Expected: An Analysis
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Sees Significant Growth Amid Market Volatility
44 seconds ago
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Sees Significant Growth Amid Market Volatility
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations
20 seconds ago
Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Advances with Sustainability and Digital Innovations
Navigating the Complexities of Global Insurance: Insights from Aon's Survey
22 seconds ago
Navigating the Complexities of Global Insurance: Insights from Aon's Survey
Dubai's Hotel Room Rates Reach Record High Amidst COP28 and New Year's Celebrations
31 seconds ago
Dubai's Hotel Room Rates Reach Record High Amidst COP28 and New Year's Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
18 seconds
Super Eagles Draw Against Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: A Thrilling Journey Ahead
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
19 seconds
Texas Primaries 2024: A Defining Battle for Political Landscape
Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just 'Wellbeing Washing'?
24 seconds
Employee Wellbeing: A Top Priority or Just 'Wellbeing Washing'?
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
43 seconds
Leibniz Institute of Virology Launches 'Emerging Viruses' Research Group Led by Prof. Dr. Stephanie Pfänder
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N's Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism
51 seconds
Maryam Nawaz Sparks PML-N's Election Campaign in Okara Amid Heated Rival Criticism
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
57 seconds
Devon Conway's 'Machan' Moment: A Viral Interaction With an IPL Fan
80-Year-Old Woman Bakes Up a Sweet Charity Initiative for Cancer Research
1 min
80-Year-Old Woman Bakes Up a Sweet Charity Initiative for Cancer Research
NFL's Struggle with Diversity in Coaching: A Call for Justice and Equality
4 mins
NFL's Struggle with Diversity in Coaching: A Call for Justice and Equality
Pandemic Stress and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rise in Russian Alcoholism Cases
5 mins
Pandemic Stress and Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rise in Russian Alcoholism Cases
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
28 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
37 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
38 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
52 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
56 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app