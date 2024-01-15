IQGeo Group Forecasts Earnings to Exceed Market Expectations

IQGeo Group, a geospatial software developer listed on the London Stock Exchange, has expressed confidence in its full-year earnings for the year ending December 31, 2023. The company’s buoyant outlook is backed by robust growth across all key metrics. By 1148 GMT on Monday, shares in IQGeo Group surged by 14%, hitting 40 pence and marking a 54% rise over the past 12 months.

Unprecedented Fiscal Growth

The company expects its group revenue to surpass 44.2 million pounds, a notable jump from the previous year’s 26.6 million pounds. This signifies a 66% overall growth, of which 56% is organic. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are also projected to exceed 6.4 million pounds, a substantial increase from the previous year’s 1.9 million pounds. These projections have been attributed to significant investments in the company’s global operational, sales, and marketing capabilities.

Recurring Revenue Base Expansion

IQGeo Group has also reported a 50% growth in its recurring revenue base on a constant currency basis. The exit annual recurring revenue is around 21.1 million pounds. The company foresees an acceleration in recurring revenue growth as it moves into 2024.

Future Prospects and CEO Insights

CEO Richard Petti has expressed optimism about the company’s future. He cites global megatrends as the driving force behind the anticipated long-term sustainable growth in their market sectors. With the company’s strong performance in 2023 and the innovation of their technology, IQGeo Group is well-positioned to leverage their strength in chosen markets and deliver impressive results in the years to come.