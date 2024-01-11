Inyanga Marine Energy Group Pioneers Tidal Energy with New Office in Wales

Amid the global shift towards renewable energy, the Inyanga Marine Energy Group, a pioneer in tidal energy technology, has inaugurated a new office in Wales. The move is designed to bolster the HydroWing tidal stream energy project at Morlais on Anglesey, a UK Government-contracted initiative set to be the country’s largest consented tidal energy scheme and one of Europe’s most significant.

The HydroWing Project: A Leap in Tidal Energy

With a planned capacity of 10 MW, the HydroWing project, managed by social enterprise Menter Môn, is a beacon of innovation in the realm of tidal stream energy. The project’s distinctiveness lies in its HydroWing technology. A unique patented modular design, it promises to circumvent the cost impediments that have traditionally deterred tidal stream energy. By doing so, it aims to position itself as a low-cost, reliable source of renewable energy.

Driving Economic Growth and Job Creation

The project is not merely an environmental triumph, but also a socioeconomic stimulus for Wales. Expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, the new office is located at M-SParc, a science park owned by Bangor University. At the helm of the team at the new office, Osian Roberts, an Anglesey native with considerable experience in the offshore renewable energy sector, is poised to lead the initiative to success.

Commendations and Future Prospects

Inyanga’s CEO, Richard Parkinson, has voiced the company’s aspiration to ascend as the global leader in tidal array technology. Furthermore, Simon Cheeseman, Sector Lead at the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, underlined the crucial role of tidal energy in meeting net-zero targets worldwide and applauded Inyanga’s proficiency in the field. Adding to the chorus of praise, Pryderi ap Rhisiart, Managing Director of M-SParc, extolled the benefits the project will bring to the Welsh economy, including new job prospects and potential collaborations with Bangor University’s Ocean Science department. The HydroWing project is projected to be operational by 2027, marking a significant stride in tidal energy technology.