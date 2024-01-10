en English
Education

Invisible Discrimination: Disabled UK Children Missing Out on Free School Meals

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
The Unseen Discrimination: Disabled Children and Free School Meals

In an alarming revelation, over 100,000 children with medical conditions such as diabetes, epilepsy, and autism in the United Kingdom are eligible for free school meals but are unable to access them. This is primarily due to their non-involvement in a formal educational setting or because of their highly restrictive diets. The result is a significant financial strain on these families, who are already grappling with the escalating cost of living. The value of the missed assistance is approximately £570 annually, a substantial sum for families already under economic pressure.

A Systemic Failing: The Impact on Families

This shocking figure comes from Contact, a disability charity, which also reports that legally entitled alternatives, such as supermarket vouchers, are not being consistently provided. This systemic failing is forcing many families into debt and reliance on food banks. The situation is further compounded by their children’s specific dietary requirements and complex needs, making access to these meals even more critical.

Calling for Change: A Westminster Debate

Labour MP Ian Byrne is leading a charge to address this critical issue. Describing the situation as ‘truly shocking’, Byrne is initiating a debate in Westminster Hall. Alongside Contact and the Daily Express, Byrne is urging the government to revise the current guidance on free school meals. This action is required to prevent what can only be described as a form of discrimination against these children and their families. The hope is that this debate will lead to much-needed updates to the guidance on free school meals and a positive, equitable outcome for the affected children.

With tens of thousands of disabled children missing out on their free school meal entitlement, despite clear legal provisions for alternatives like supermarket vouchers, the issue is of paramount importance. The fight is for more than just meals; it is a fight for dignity, equality, and justice for these children and their families. The urgency of the situation demands swift and decisive action to ensure that eligible disabled children receive the support they are rightly entitled to.

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

