Inverness Entrepreneur Launches ACTIV3 Clothing, Fusing Fashion with Philanthropy

Dylan Cathcart, a 32-year-old Inverness resident and full-time salesman, has taken his passion for fashion and sports to launch his own clothing line, ACTIV3 Clothing, in 2022. The brand, which originated from bespoke caps, now includes a range of sportswear, with a portion of the profits supporting local charities. Cathcart's initiative reflects a commitment to community well-being and mental health awareness, alongside promoting an active lifestyle.

From Passion to Purpose

ACTIV3 Clothing, named after Cathcart's Inverness postcode (IV3), embodies his 'no regrets' philosophy towards life. Despite the challenges of pursuing dreams, Cathcart's dedication to fashion and sports drove him to establish a brand that stands for quality and affordability. The positive feedback from pop-up shops and online sales in Inverness has encouraged him to expand the brand, which now releases new sportswear ranges every few months.

Giving Back to the Community

One of the core values of ACTIV3 Clothing is its commitment to supporting local causes. A percentage of the profits is donated to charities such as Cash for Kids, Maisie's Wishes, and particularly Mikeysline, a charity close to Cathcart's heart due to his personal battles with mental health. Furthermore, the brand sponsors local sports teams, including the Inverness Olympic Weightlifting Club, reinforcing the importance of physical and mental well-being in the community.

Future Aspirations

Cathcart's vision for ACTIV3 Clothing goes beyond financial success; he aims to make a significant impact on local causes and inspire an active lifestyle among his customers. With plans to open a physical store and dreams of seeing leading athletes wear his brand, Cathcart’s journey with ACTIV3 Clothing is just beginning. His story is a testament to the power of blending business savvy with a deep-seated desire to give back, making ACTIV3 Clothing a beacon of hope and inspiration in Inverness.