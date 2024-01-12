International Women’s Day 2024: Newsquest to Celebrate with Hall of Fame Event

On International Women’s Day, observed on March 8, 2024, the world will stand united under a central theme: Investing in women and accelerating progress towards gender equality. Lending its voice to the global chorus, Newsquest, the parent company of this publication, has initiated an influential move. The establishment of a hall of fame has been announced, dedicated to 121 inspirational women from the Gwent region. This unique endeavour has been shaped through public nominations, aiming to honor and celebrate women’s achievements and contributions to society.

Newsquest Honors Inspirational Women

The hall of fame is more than a symbolic gesture; it’s a tangible representation of the power of women and their role in shaping our society. It’s a testament to the struggles, the triumphs, and the unyielding spirit of women, who, despite numerous obstacles, have etched their names in various fields. From charity work to business, from promoting diversity to advocating equality in the workplace, these women have transformed lives and influenced change.

Inviting Public Nominations

In an effort to make this initiative more inclusive and democratic, the public is being invited to nominate women who they believe have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The deadline for nominations is January 31, and the new inductees will be announced in the March issue of Voice magazine and in the South Wales Argus. This effort not only signifies recognition but also provides an opportunity for these inspiring women to connect with one another and share their empowering stories.

A Networking Event in Newport

In alignment with the International Women’s Day theme for 2024, ‘Inspire Inclusion’, Newsquest will host a networking event in Newport in March. This event is designed to facilitate the exchange of empowering stories and experiences, inspiring attendees to understand and value women’s inclusion. The vision is to forge a better world, one that is free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination, where every woman is empowered. This is not just an event; it’s an opportunity for groundbreaking dialogue, creating ripples of change that reach far beyond the confines of a single day.