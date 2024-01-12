en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

International Women’s Day 2024: Newsquest to Celebrate with Hall of Fame Event

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:50 am EST
International Women’s Day 2024: Newsquest to Celebrate with Hall of Fame Event

On International Women’s Day, observed on March 8, 2024, the world will stand united under a central theme: Investing in women and accelerating progress towards gender equality. Lending its voice to the global chorus, Newsquest, the parent company of this publication, has initiated an influential move. The establishment of a hall of fame has been announced, dedicated to 121 inspirational women from the Gwent region. This unique endeavour has been shaped through public nominations, aiming to honor and celebrate women’s achievements and contributions to society.

Newsquest Honors Inspirational Women

The hall of fame is more than a symbolic gesture; it’s a tangible representation of the power of women and their role in shaping our society. It’s a testament to the struggles, the triumphs, and the unyielding spirit of women, who, despite numerous obstacles, have etched their names in various fields. From charity work to business, from promoting diversity to advocating equality in the workplace, these women have transformed lives and influenced change.

Inviting Public Nominations

In an effort to make this initiative more inclusive and democratic, the public is being invited to nominate women who they believe have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The deadline for nominations is January 31, and the new inductees will be announced in the March issue of Voice magazine and in the South Wales Argus. This effort not only signifies recognition but also provides an opportunity for these inspiring women to connect with one another and share their empowering stories.

A Networking Event in Newport

In alignment with the International Women’s Day theme for 2024, ‘Inspire Inclusion’, Newsquest will host a networking event in Newport in March. This event is designed to facilitate the exchange of empowering stories and experiences, inspiring attendees to understand and value women’s inclusion. The vision is to forge a better world, one that is free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination, where every woman is empowered. This is not just an event; it’s an opportunity for groundbreaking dialogue, creating ripples of change that reach far beyond the confines of a single day.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
18 mins ago
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
In the quiet town of Retford, Nottinghamshire, a convoy of 45 lorries is preparing to rumble down the streets in a moving tribute to a 12-year-old girl, Daisy Bull. Daisy, an enthusiast of lorries since her childhood, lost a three-year battle to kidney cancer in December. The convoy, a grand gesture to honor Daisy’s passion,
Convoy of Lorries to Honor 12-Year-Old Daisy Bull in Unique Funeral Procession
Global Black Impact Summit 2024: Honoring Black Excellence and Potential
1 hour ago
Global Black Impact Summit 2024: Honoring Black Excellence and Potential
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
1 hour ago
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
The Queen's Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre
31 mins ago
The Queen's Return: Sandra Smith Relives Dream at The Kings Theatre
Unity Shines at Jacksonville's Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Week of Service
45 mins ago
Unity Shines at Jacksonville's Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Week of Service
Ashabi Simple Praises Husband Portable in Touching Birthday Tribute
56 mins ago
Ashabi Simple Praises Husband Portable in Touching Birthday Tribute
Latest Headlines
World News
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
14 seconds
Impact of Public Service Cuts on Women and Low-Income Families Discussed in Senedd's Finance Committee
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
37 seconds
Medvedev Warns of War Declaration if UK Troops Deploy in Ukraine
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
1 min
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
2 mins
No. 11 Auburn Tigers Set to Host No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats: A Gymnastics Showdown Awaits
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
4 mins
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim Stresses on Parliamentary Independence Amid Reforms
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
4 mins
Teenage Darts Prodigy's Meteoric Rise Draws Parallels with Tennis Star's Career
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
4 mins
Mission: Chapter 1: Action-Packed but Predictable, Despite Arun Vijay's Efforts
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
5 mins
U.S. and U.K. Launch Significant Military Operations Against Houthi Militants in Yemen
Tyreek Hill's Playful Banter: Former Teammates, Football, and Taylor Swift
5 mins
Tyreek Hill's Playful Banter: Former Teammates, Football, and Taylor Swift
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
54 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app