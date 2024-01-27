Interim Head Coach Curtis Fleming Reflects on Charlton's Draw with Blackpool

In the aftermath of Charlton Athletic's hard-fought draw against Blackpool, Interim Head Coach Curtis Fleming has articulated his thoughts on the team's performance, marking a significant moment in League One's current season. Fleming, stepping up to the role amidst shifting dynamics, has been managing the team's journey through what he describes as the toughest away venue in this season's League One competition.

Emphasizing Effort over Outcome

Fleming's assessment of his team's performance highlights the players' hard work and perseverance, despite the team's persisting struggle with maintaining clean sheets. In a revealing statistic, the team has not been able to secure a clean sheet in 16 games, a fact that Fleming acknowledges as a daunting challenge. This necessitates the scoring of multiple goals for the prospect of a win, a task that exponentially increases in difficulty with each passing game.

Tactical Maneuvers and Strategic Planning

Detailing his tactical approach, Fleming referenced the use of dual pivots and strategic adjustments in midfield positions, aimed to counter Blackpool's strengths. A key component of this strategy involved neutralizing Karamoko Dembele's ability to find space, a trait that has seen the player rise through the ranks. Despite limited practice time for this strategy, Fleming remains optimistic about its potential success with more time and refinement.

Looking Ahead: Belief in Long-Term Success

Fleming, while acknowledging the challenges, remains undeterred in his belief in the team's potential. He emphasizes the need for time, careful planning, and most importantly, faith in the long-term success of the team. He insists that his team, imbued with talent, just needs to regain its confidence to improve their standings in the league. As the team moves into a free week, the period is anticipated to be one of introspection, refinement, and renewed vigor.