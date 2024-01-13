en English
Education

InterCare Project: Unraveling the Impact of Caregiving on Young Carers

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
InterCare Project: Unraveling the Impact of Caregiving on Young Carers

In an endeavor to illuminate the hidden impact of caregiving duties on the lives of young carers, Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) has initiated a research project dubbed InterCare. The project is financed by a hearty fund of £300,000 and involves the collaborative efforts of several renowned European universities. Among them are Universität Frankfurt am Main, Hochschule Niederrhein, and Jagiellonian University in Krakow.

Shining a Light on the Young Carers

According to the Office for National Statistics, one in ten individuals aged between 16 and 30 in the UK are engaged in informal caregiving. To dissect the societal implications of this often-overlooked issue, the InterCare project aims to conduct national surveys in three nations with varying social welfare and higher education systems, namely Germany, Poland, and the UK.

From Statistics to Stories

The struggle of Kerri Foster, a young carer from Basildon, brings a human face to the statistics. Despite her aspiration to pursue university education, Foster’s dreams are thwarted by financial hardships and the burden of caregiving responsibilities. This personal narrative unveils the multifaceted challenges young carers grapple with, encompassing education, socialization, and mental health.

The Hope for Change

Professor Marie-Pierre Moreau from ARU, the project leader, underscores the significance of raising awareness. Moreau is hopeful that the insights gleaned from the research will pave the way for improved support systems for young carers. Rachel Tungate, the founder of the charity Kool Carers, echoes Moreau’s sentiments and draws attention to the exacerbated effects of caregiving on young people during the pandemic. By delving into the intricate layers of this societal issue, the InterCare study aspires to offer potential solutions and contribute to enhancing the lives of young carers.

Education Germany United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Education

