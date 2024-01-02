en English
Interactive Maps: Navigating Through UK’s Power Outages

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:56 pm EST
Power outages, an infrequent but inevitable disturbance, have been creating significant inconveniences for households in the UK. To combat these disruptions and provide timely updates to the residents, major power suppliers like National Grid and UK Power Network have devised an innovative solution. They offer interactive maps on their websites, allowing residents to check the status of power cuts in their area.

Interactivity: A Power Cut’s Silver Lining

These interactive maps are simple to use. Residents need to enter their postcode to view the affected areas and procure information regarding the duration of the power cut. This service extends beyond the boundaries of specific power suppliers. Entering a postcode on any supplier’s website redirects users to the correct provider, making it a universal utility for all residents.

The Worst Mass Outage in Decades

Recently, the UK witnessed what has been described as the worst mass outage in decades, leaving at least 31,000 households without power for a fourth consecutive night. Northern Powergrid reported that 21,250 homes in the North East were affected. UK Power Networks, in response to such emergencies, ensures that their engineers are on standby to initiate repairs round-the-clock, every day of the year. Moreover, they offer compensation to customers affected by a power cut.

Preparation and Support During Power Cuts

While power outages are a rarity, being prepared is crucial. Residents are advised to sign up for the free Priority Services Register, which is particularly beneficial for those relying on power for healthcare equipment. Elderly neighbours, who may be more susceptible to the challenges posed by power cuts, should also be considered in these preparations. In the event of a power cut, residents can call 105 for information and assistance, or visit Powercut105.com.

Extreme weather conditions, such as the recent storm Henk, can exacerbate the situation, leading to power outages in various parts of Hertfordshire. UK Power Networks, in response to these incidents, continues working relentlessly to restore power, ensuring residents are not left in the dark for too long.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

