Intalink Announces April Bus Service Overhaul in Hertfordshire for Enhanced Punctuality

Intalink has unveiled a series of changes to several bus services starting April 14, aimed at significantly improving punctuality and extending routes. This move is set to impact services from Hemel Hempstead to various destinations, alongside adjustments in Abbots Langley and an extension to Borehamwood, marking a noteworthy enhancement in public transport accessibility and reliability for Hertfordshire residents.

Timetable Revisions for Improved Service Reliability

Among the notable adjustments, the 20, 320, and 322 services from Hemel Hempstead will experience revised timetables to better align with passenger demand and traffic conditions, ensuring timely arrivals and departures. These changes are part of Intalink's broader strategy to enhance the punctuality of its services, addressing common concerns among commuters regarding delays and inconsistent schedules. The revised timetables for these services can be viewed here.

Expansion and Enhancement of Services

The 328 service from Abbots Langley to Mount Vernon Hospital will not only see timetable modifications but also an increase in off-peak journeys, catering to a wider range of travel needs throughout the day. Additionally, some journeys will extend to Watford Junction, providing greater connectivity for passengers. Early morning departures from Abbots Langley have been specifically adjusted to facilitate school travel, reflecting Intalink's commitment to serving the needs of younger passengers. From April 15, the 361 service will extend its route to Borehamwood, offering an hourly service and further enhancing travel options for residents.

Implications for Hertfordshire's Public Transport Network

These changes underscore Intalink's dedication to improving the overall quality and reliability of public transportation in Hertfordshire. By adjusting timetables and extending routes, Intalink aims to provide a more efficient, accessible, and user-friendly service. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on daily commuters, students, and the general public, facilitating smoother travel experiences and potentially encouraging a shift towards public transport use. As these changes take effect, passengers are encouraged to review the new timetables and plan their journeys accordingly.