Business

Insurance Times Reflects on 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Challenges, and Optimism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
Insurance Times Reflects on 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Challenges, and Optimism

The Insurance Times has given its year-end review of 2023, blending poignant moments of personal experiences and industry events. A journalist who joined the publication in March shared some of the year’s highlights, including attending industry events for the first time and celebrating the achievements of firms and individuals at the Insurance Times Awards in December.

A Year of Accomplishments and Challenges

The publication received the Best Publication Award at the Biba 2023 Journalist and Media Awards, a significant accomplishment for the team. The journalist thanked industry colleagues for their welcoming attitude and valuable insights, which were instrumental in the publication’s news and feature articles throughout the year.

The insurance industry faced economic challenges such as inflation affecting premiums. However, there is optimism as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a decrease in the UK inflation rate from 10.1% in January to 3.9% in November.

Industry Innovations and Transformations

The Insurance Times highlights also included the industry’s focus on employing AI to address customer pain points, with claims processing at the forefront. There was also an emphasis on the importance of considering the impact of AI on customers. Despite the potential advantages, a survey revealed that 64% of respondents preferred reporting a claim over the phone with a call handler, while only 7% were open to AI handling this task.

Allianz has exciting plans for 2024, focusing on growing its commercial insurance operations. The company was ranked third in the Insurance Times’ Top 50 Insurers report. Allianz is committed to building and maintaining excellent relationships with brokers, focusing on leveraging Allianz Commercial to maximize its benefits.

Looking Ahead: A Hopeful Outlook for 2024

Despite economic challenges, optimism permeates the industry. According to KPMG UK, eight in 10 leaders across the financial services sector were confident about short-term growth prospects. While there are concerns about political uncertainty and global conflicts, economic concerns outweighed geopolitical risks.

As the year drew to a close, the journalist expressed seasonal greetings and a hopeful outlook for reduced economic pressures in 2024.

Business Economy United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

