Institute of Refrigeration Celebrates 60-Year Alliance with ASHRAE

The Institute of Refrigeration (IoR), a leading UK-based body, has been lauded for its enduring alliance with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE). This acclaim arrives as the IoR marks a significant milestone - six decades of membership in ASHRAE's Associate Society Alliance.

An Alliance Celebrating 60 Years

During the ASHRAE Winter Conference in the vibrant city of Chicago, a special acknowledgement was given to the IoR. Institution president Graeme Fox was bestowed with a certificate, a symbol that celebrates this long-standing camaraderie. The IoR has affirmed that this landmark is a demonstration of its unwavering commitment to preserving an international stature and its proactive role in the exchange of expertise and notions in the sectors of refrigeration, air conditioning, and heat pumps.

The Crucial Bond with ASHRAE

Graeme Fox voiced that the relationship with ASHRAE has been instrumental in the IoR's endeavors to broaden its international networking. This association has cultivated a valuable exchange of wisdom across geographical boundaries in these technical arenas. The president was delighted to be presented with a certificate commemorating the IoR's 60 years of membership in this alliance during this year’s ASHRAE Winter Conference.

Continued Commitment and Collaboration

This recognition is not merely about the time span of the alliance but is more significantly a testament to the global impact and influence that the IoR has had in conjunction with ASHRAE. As the IoR steps into the future, it continues to uphold its dedication to maintaining an international presence and actively participating in the exchange of knowledge and ideas within the fields of refrigeration, air conditioning, and heat pumps.