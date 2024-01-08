Instaloft Group Announces Expansion into Norfolk, Bolstering Local Economy

In a move that signals promising growth for the Norfolk region, the UK’s premier loft boarding company, Instaloft Group, has announced its decision to establish a new base in the area. This development not only promises to fuel local economy but also opens up a slew of job opportunities, with the company’s initial plans to introduce four new roles.

Expanding Horizons

The group, a composite of Instaloft, GarageFlex, and Instaspark, is set to launch a new depot near Norwich, which is expected to function as a temporary regional headquarters until a permanent facility is found. With an impressive 57.34% revenue growth in 2023, culminating in a total turnover of £22.5 million, the company is on an upward trajectory, and the new base is a testament to its burgeoning success.

Boost to Local Economy

The establishment of the new depot is a significant boost for Norfolk’s economy. Not only will it create job opportunities, but it will also provide homeowners in East Anglia with access to first-rate loft space conversion services. This move is expected to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, efficient loft storage solutions in the region.

Commitment to Quality

Basking in the success of their fiscal growth, Neil Stothert, the Managing Director of Instaloft Group, voiced his enthusiasm for the new depot. He emphasized the company’s unflagging commitment to delivering top-tier loft storage solutions and expanding their service coverage across England and Wales.