en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Instagram Data Reveals UK’s Top Yachting Destinations: River Thames Takes the Lead

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Instagram Data Reveals UK’s Top Yachting Destinations: River Thames Takes the Lead

In a fascinating exploration of the United Kingdom’s yachting landscape, Insuremy, a boat insurance specialist, has harnessed the power of social media to unearth the top yachting destinations based on Instagram popularity. Through a comprehensive analysis of over 21.7 million hashtags, the study paints a vivid picture of where the yachting community flocks for their maritime adventures.

The River Thames: The Crown Jewel

The study revealed that the River Thames reigns supreme as the most Instagrammable yachting location in the UK. With over 1.9 million posts, the Thames surpassed the average by a staggering 104% among the top ten locations. This iconic waterway, steeped in history and home to the esteemed Royal Thames Yacht Club, has clearly captured the imagination of yachting enthusiasts and the Instagram community alike.

Windermere and Isle of Skye: Close Contenders

Not far behind in this virtual race is Windermere, securing the second spot with over 1.1 million uploads. This picturesque lake nestled in England’s Lake District National Park enjoyed 56% more hashtags than its closest competitor. The Isle of Skye, renowned for its breathtaking beauty, clinched the third position with over a million posts. Located off the northwest coast of Scotland, this yachting haven has proven to be a magnet for the Instagram-savvy crowd.

InsureMy’s Advice for Yachting Holidays

An InsureMy spokesperson emphasized the allure of choosing popular spots for yachting holidays and the joy of sharing these experiences on Instagram. However, they also sounded a note of caution about potential autumnal weather challenges, such as storms and fog. The spokesperson strongly recommended checking marina opening times, preparing for emergencies, and prioritizing safety. Above all, they encouraged yachters to seize the opportunity to capture the beautiful sights during their journey, further enriching the Instagram yachting community.

0
Travel & Tourism United Kingdom Weather
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
2 mins ago
Walking Through Kolkata's Culture: Cabin Restaurants and Theatre
A fascinating fusion of architecture and culture awaits in Kolkata, as the Calcutta Heritage Collective teams up with FunOnStreets to present two curated walks that will reveal the city’s hidden cultural gems. The first of these walks, scheduled for January 21, will take participants on a culinary journey through Kolkata’s iconic cabin restaurants, guided by
Walking Through Kolkata's Culture: Cabin Restaurants and Theatre
La Clusaz: An Alpine Skiing Paradise with Easy Access from Birmingham
30 mins ago
La Clusaz: An Alpine Skiing Paradise with Easy Access from Birmingham
Snowstorm Approaches Bountiful, Utah: Residents Prepare
43 mins ago
Snowstorm Approaches Bountiful, Utah: Residents Prepare
Kempegowda International Airport Witnesses Significant Surge in Passenger Traffic in 2023
28 mins ago
Kempegowda International Airport Witnesses Significant Surge in Passenger Traffic in 2023
42nd Virgin River Half Marathon: A Testament to Nature and Fitness
29 mins ago
42nd Virgin River Half Marathon: A Testament to Nature and Fitness
Airbnb and Uttarakhand Tourism Board Partner to Promote Responsible Tourism
29 mins ago
Airbnb and Uttarakhand Tourism Board Partner to Promote Responsible Tourism
Latest Headlines
World News
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
41 seconds
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
2 mins
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
3 mins
Thirdy Ravena Steers San-En NeoPhoenix to the Top of Japan B.League
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
3 mins
Stanton Reclaims Championship in Gateway Conference Soccer Final
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
3 mins
The Unseen Spiritual Journey of Lou Reed: A Look into His Tai Chi Practice and Ambient Compositions
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
4 mins
Toronto Raptors Face Tough Defeat in Utah; Positive Signs Amid Losses
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
5 mins
FDA Health Updates: Serious CPAP Mask Recall, Keytruda Approval, and More
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
5 mins
Robert Fico's Discounted Apartment Purchase Sparks Controversy as Slovakia Faces Political and Environmental Challenges
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
5 mins
Omaha Mavericks Triumph Over North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Overtime Thriller
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
18 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app