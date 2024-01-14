Insights into Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Year Revealed in New Book

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, passed away on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. The final year of her life, marked by declining health and conscious preparations for her family’s future, is the subject of Robert Hardman’s new book, ‘The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.’ An excerpt from the book published in the Daily Mail reveals the Queen’s remarkable fortitude and deep concern for her legacy.

Health Challenges and the Prospect of a Regency

The Queen reportedly suffered from multiple health conditions in her last year, including a possible case of myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer. However, the exact cause of her death remains unclear. As her health deteriorated, the Queen was conscious of the possibility of a regency, where her eldest son, Prince Charles, would assume her duties. However, out of respect and perhaps a touch of superstition, Charles was said to have been hesitant to discuss the details.

Final Days at Balmoral

The Queen’s final moments were spent at Balmoral, a place of special significance to her. Despite her concerns about the inconvenience her death at Balmoral might cause, it was deemed a fitting end. Princess Anne, the Queen’s only daughter, stated that her mother had given thought to where she might spend her final days.

Legacy and Family

On what would have been her 97th birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a previously unseen photo of the Queen with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral. This touching tribute underscored the Queen’s focus on family and legacy during her final year. According to Hardman, sealed letters discovered at her deathbed and the immediate actions of the royal family further reveal the Queen’s meticulous planning for the future of the monarchy.