Inside the £2.25M Victorian Marvel Blending Tradition and Modernity in Greater Manchester

Imagine stepping into a world where the elegance of Victorian architecture meets the sleekness of contemporary design. This isn't a scene from a novel, but the reality of a seven-bedroom property nestled in the affluent enclave of Ellesmere Park, Eccles, in Salford, Greater Manchester. With an asking price poised at £2,250,000, this grand family home promises more than just luxury living; it offers a narrative of architectural harmony and refinement, spread across four expansive floors.

A Glimpse into Grandeur

As you cross the threshold of this magnificent estate, you're welcomed by a vast entrance hall that sets the tone for the rest of the home. The property shines with a blend of traditional oak furniture and sleek, modern pieces, a testament to the homeowner's exquisite taste. The ground floor boasts an open-plan lounge and dining room, designed for both grand entertaining and intimate family dinners. A snug, playroom, and an open-plan kitchen and family area further complement the living space, offering versatile areas for relaxation and enjoyment. The integration of a home office speaks to the modern professional's need for a comfortable and conducive work environment.

Leisure and Luxury Combined

The basement unveils a realm of entertainment with a games room and a second playroom, alongside essential storage rooms and an integrated garage, showcasing the thoughtful consideration given to every aspect of luxury living. Ascend to the first floor, where the master bedroom awaits, complete with an en-suite and dressing area, epitomizing the essence of opulence. This floor also houses three additional bedrooms and a family bathroom, each space echoing the property's overarching theme of elegance. The journey doesn't end here; the top floor reveals three more bedrooms, another bathroom, and a vacant loft space, offering endless possibilities for customization.

Embraced by Nature's Beauty

The estate's external allure is equally captivating, with landscaped gardens that promise serene moments amidst well-maintained lawns, mature trees, and shrubs. The outdoor area is designed for dining and relaxation, all within a private gated plot that guarantees privacy and security. This property isn't just a home; it's a sanctuary where every corner tells a story, and every detail emphasizes a commitment to luxury and comfort.

This luxurious property stands as a testament to the architectural ingenuity that characterizes Ellesmere Park, a neighborhood known for its Victorian detached and semi-detached homes. Yet, amidst this historical backdrop, the house distinguishes itself by seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with modern extensions, creating a living space that is both timeless and timely. For those in search of a home that epitomizes both grandeur and homeliness, this property in Greater Manchester might just be the epitome of dream living.