Inquest into Annelise Sanderson’s Death: A Spotlight on Mental Health and Prison Safety Protocols

On the morning of December 22, 2020, an 18-year-old woman named Annelise Sanderson was found lifeless in her cell at HM Prison Styal. This unfortunate event marked Annelise as the youngest woman to die in a UK women’s prison in the past 20 years. Now, an inquest held at Warrington Coroner’s Court under area coroner Victoria Davies is set to resume, probing into the circumstances that led to her premature demise.

A Struggle with Mental Health

Prior to her incarceration, Annelise Sanderson was a troubled young woman wrestling with demons of her own. She was arrested for attempting to harm herself using petrol and assaulting emergency service workers who intervened. It was this incident that led to her imprisonment, a placement that would tragically prove fatal. The inquiry will delve into Annelise’s mental health history, providing a better understanding of her struggles and assessing whether these were adequately addressed.

Care Transition and Prison Environment

The transition of care from social services to the prison system is another focal area for the inquest. Was it smooth or abrupt? Did it consider her mental health condition? Was the prison environment conducive for someone grappling with mental health issues? These are some questions that the inquest seeks to answer.

Prison Safety Protocols and Risk Assessments

The inquiry will also examine the safety plan process within the prison and the risk assessments carried out for Annelise. It seeks to ascertain whether the protocols in place were adequate to safeguard a vulnerable young woman and whether any lapses led to the tragic outcome.

The Call for Accountability

Deborah Coles of INQUEST, together with Michela Carini and Amy Ooi of Bhatt Murphy Solicitors, have highlighted the need for a thorough investigation into the actions of the agencies entrusted with Annelise’s care. They argue for accountability, not only for the sake of justice for Annelise but also to ensure that measures are put in place to protect vulnerable young people entering the prison system, preventing further such tragedies in the future.

As the inquest into Annelise Sanderson’s death continues, one thing is clear: every facet of this case—from her personal struggles to the systemic factors—deserves a thorough examination, and all those found lacking must be held accountable.