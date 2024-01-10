en English
Business

InPost Group Reports Record Parcel Volumes for 2023

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Europe’s prominent automated parcel machine (APM) service provider, InPost Group, has reported a record surge in parcel volumes during the fourth quarter and throughout the year of 2023. The company handled a staggering 268.4 million parcels in Q4, marking a 21% growth from the previous year. The lion’s share of this increase was seen in Poland, with 175.4 million parcels, while the international volumes reached an impressive 93.0 million. The UK market experienced a significant boom, with parcel deliveries skyrocketing by 169% year-on-year.

Year-on-Year Growth

For the full year, the volumes managed by InPost amounted to an impressive 892.1 million parcels, indicating a solid 20% growth from 2022. The Group has shown a 22% increase in its APM network, reaching a total of 66,064 locations. Their APM count grew by 27%, with the addition of 7.5 thousand new machines. In international markets, the APM network expanded by 56%, with Mondial Relay’s network doubling its reach to 5.3 thousand machines.

CEO’s Insight

CEO Rafal Brzoska highlighted the key role of Poland in the company’s success and the strategic advancements in Mondial Relay geographies and the UK, where InPost aims to rapidly expand its network. He expressed confidence in the company’s ability to handle high demand and maintain quality user experiences across different regions. The peak pre-Christmas period saw the Group managing a record volume of 11 million parcels in a single day, thereby reflecting the company’s growth and success.

Outlook for the Future

The outlook for the future remains promising for InPost, with expansion plans and market leadership in sight. The company’s record-breaking growth and its ability to handle high volumes of parcels, especially during peak periods, demonstrate its robust capabilities and strategic positioning in the market. The continual expansion of their APM network indicates a strong focus on customer accessibility and satisfaction. InPost’s success story is a testament to its commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer-centric services.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

