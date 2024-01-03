en English
Business

Inigo Secures $100m with Third Catastrophe Bond Issuance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Inigo Secures $100m with Third Catastrophe Bond Issuance

Inigo Ltd., the London-based specialty insurer and reinsurer, has successfully completed its third catastrophe bond issuance, Montoya Re Ltd. (Series 2024-1). This transaction has secured $100 million in retrocessional reinsurance protection for the firm, underscoring its innovative approach to risk management and financial strategy.

Unconventional Protection Against Natural Calamities

The Montoya Re catastrophe bond provides protection against large market loss events triggered by North American named storms and earthquakes, including those affecting Canada. The bond uses a PCS industry loss index trigger, an unconventional yet effective tool for such coverage. The coupon for this bond has been finalized at 11.5% above money market fund returns, a pricing that’s 9% below the midpoint of the initial guidance range.

Strategic Partnership and Market Reception

The bond issuance is being fronted by Hannover Re, a global reinsurance giant, further strengthening the bond’s credibility in the market. Inigo’s Syndicate 1301 at Lloyd’s is the direct beneficiary of the coverage provided by the Montoya Re catastrophe bond. Adam Alvarez, Head of Insight at Inigo, expressed satisfaction with the bond’s market reception and the continued interest from Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) investors.

Catastrophe Bonds: A Key Component of Inigo’s Strategy

Including this latest issuance, Inigo now boasts a total of $325 million in outstanding catastrophe bond limits. Following its first two catastrophe bond issuances in 2022, this latest transaction underlines the firm’s commitment to leveraging catastrophe bonds as a key component of its financial strategy. These bonds provide Inigo with stable, long-term capital, aiding the company in meeting its clients’ evolving insurance needs. With staggered maturities, the three Montoya Re catastrophe bonds form a solid reinsurance foundation that bolsters Inigo’s underwriting portfolio growth.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

