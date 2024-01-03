Ingram-Moores Fail to Challenge Ruling on Unauthorized Building

In a significant development, the Ingram-Moore family, associated with the Captain Tom Foundation, failed to challenge a planning inspectorate’s ruling that mandates the demolition of an unauthorized building at their Marston Moretaine residence in Bedfordshire. The planning saga, which has captured national attention, began in 2021 when Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin sought planning permission for a Captain Tom Foundation building on disused tennis courts at their home.

From L-Shape to Controversial C-Shape

The couple received approval for their initial proposal – an L-shaped structure. However, issues arose when they submitted a retrospective application for an expanded C-shaped building, incorporating a spa pool. The planning authority rejected this revision, citing its negative impact on the family’s Grade II-listed home. An enforcement notice was issued, ordering the demolition of the unauthorized structure.

Dismissal of Appeal and Silent High Court

In response to the enforcement notice, the Ingram-Moore family appealed the decision, leading to a hearing in October. However, the Planning Inspectorate ruled against the appeal last month, reiterating the demolition directive within a three-month deadline. The family had the option to challenge the decision in the High Court, but the six-week window for lodging an appeal has elapsed without any action from their side. The Planning Inspectorate has confirmed that no appeal has been filed with the High Court.

The Captain Tom Foundation Controversy

The unauthorized building’s demolition directive has ignited a controversy around the Captain Tom Foundation’s expenditure. The foundation, which garnered over £1m in donations in its inaugural year in 2020, is under scrutiny by the Charity Commission. Critics have accused the family of using the foundation’s funds for personal gain, and they have been criticised for their lack of transparency regarding the public benefit of the building. Following a wave of criticism, Hannah Ingram-Moore expressed regret over the construction of the spa and pool complex at their family home.