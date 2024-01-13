en English
Business

Inflation Rates Drop in Gibraltar: Implications for Savers and Borrowers


By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Inflation Rates Drop in Gibraltar: Implications for Savers and Borrowers

In a significant turn of events, Gibraltar, fondly known as ‘the Rock’, has seen its inflation rates drop to 4.3%, a noteworthy decrease from the previous figure of 5.5%. This reduction in inflation mirrors a similar trend seen in the United Kingdom, indicating a broader decline in inflation rates in the region.

Bank of England Holds Interest Rate

Despite the slowing inflation, the Bank of England has continued to hold its interest rate at 5.25% as of December 2023. The Financial Policy Committee (FPC) also convened to identify potential threats to financial stability and to agree on policy measures to ensure the resilience of the UK financial system.

The Bank of England released an optimistic economic forecast, hinting at the possibility of achieving its inflation target of 2% by April. This prediction has sparked speculation that interest rates might soon start to decline. However, the disruptive effect on global supply chains has introduced the possibility that the Bank may need to increase interest rates once more, which could lead to a surge in mortgage payments for families nationwide.

Shift in Depositors’ Preferences and the Health of UK Banks

Amid these changing conditions, concerns have arisen about the sudden shift of depositors towards high-rate fixed term savings accounts, wage inflation, and government debt. Yet, it is observed that the banking sector has become safer and more stable following the Global Financial Crisis. The current higher interest rate environment is advantageous to the sector, with predictions that developed market central banks will start reducing rates this year.

Despite the challenges, opportunities arise for the acquisition of shares in UK banks, reinforcing their crucial role within any UK income investor’s portfolio.

Gibraltar International Bank’s Take on Current Economic Conditions

Given the anticipation that interest rates might fall if the trend of decreasing inflation persists, some UK banks have already begun lowering their mortgage rates. This evolving economic landscape poses questions about the potential effects on individuals who save or borrow money in Gibraltar.

To shed light on this matter, Shelina Assomull of GBC News interviewed Gerald Rodriguez, the Chief Treasury & Investment Officer at the Gibraltar International Bank. The insights gleaned from this discussion will undoubtedly contribute to the understanding of the impact of the current economic conditions on savers and borrowers in Gibraltar.

Business United Kingdom


Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

