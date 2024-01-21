Inflation and the Impending Obsolescence of the British Penny

Britain's penny, once a stalwart of the country's complex currency system, stands on the brink of obsolescence. The relentless tide of inflation, coupled with societal shifts towards cashless transactions, has eroded the penny's usefulness to a mere shadow of its former self. The value of this humble coin, born of the decimalisation of 1971, has been steadily undermined, its spending power now comparable to the farthing when it was withdrawn from circulation.

The Pound Simplified and the Penny's Power Diminished

The decimalisation of the British pound in 1971 marked a significant turning point, transforming the pound into 100 new pennies and phasing out shillings and halfpennies. However, since then, the price level has risen more than twelvefold, whittling down the penny's purchasing power.

COVID-19 Accelerates the Shift to Cashless Transactions

Recent seismic shifts, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have dramatically accelerated the trend towards reduced cash usage. In 2022, physical money accounted for a mere 14% of transactions. Instead, the prevalence of contactless payments and mobile phone transactions has surged, further pushing the penny towards the sidelines.

Inflation and the Retailers' Response

The sharp increase in inflation since January 2021 has forced retailers to rethink their pricing strategies. The once-common 'charm pricing'—where prices often ended in '9'—has given way to rounder numbers, making the penny increasingly irrelevant in transactions.

The Decline of the Penny and the Royal Mint's Losses

Furthermore, the Royal Mint has been incurring losses in coin production, implying that seigniorage—the profit made by a government from minting coins—no longer justifies the continued production of pennies. In 2022, a mere 30 million pennies were minted, a significant drop from the 200 million a decade prior and the half-billion annually in the 2000s. The two-pence coin is facing similar pressures, suggesting a potential phase-out of both these coins from circulation in the near future.