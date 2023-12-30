en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Infernos Nightclub Rehomes Fish Amidst Animal Cruelty Concerns

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:48 pm EST
Infernos Nightclub Rehomes Fish Amidst Animal Cruelty Concerns

Infernos nightclub, an iconic London venue famed for its vintage aesthetics and dazzling lights, has relocated the fish once housed in a tank adjacent to its dance floor. The move arises in response to a furor stirred by animal rights activists, triggered by a TikTok video spotlighting the subpar conditions endured by the fish. Accusations of animal cruelty engulfed the club, prompting swift action.

A Viral Uproar

The controversy ignited when a video circulated on TikTok, illustrating the plight of the fish at Infernos. Amidst the glittering lights and pulsating dance floor, the fish found themselves in a habitat far from ideal. The video went viral, attracting hundreds of concerned comments and calls for the fish to be rehomed. The club, nestled in the heart of Clapham, confirmed that the fish are now ‘extremely happy’ in their new habitat.

Animal Rights Concerns

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) lent its voice to the outcry, stating that the nightclub’s environment—characterized by glaring lights, booming music, and throngs of patrons—was far from suitable for these aquatic creatures. Numerous animal welfare experts echoed these concerns, underscoring the need for appropriate habitats for such sensitive animals.

Infernos’ Celebrity Connection

Infernos has long been a favorite hangout spot for many, including the Hollywood starlet Margot Robbie. The actress, during her tenure in Clapham, was known to frequent the club, expressing her fondness for its vibrant atmosphere. However, it remains unclear whether the recent controversy has affected the star’s patronage.

0
United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash

By Salman Khan

Rare Meteor Sighting Illuminates Night Sky in Birmingham

By BNN Correspondents

Couple Fights to Rebuild Dream Hotel After Devastating Flood

By BNN Correspondents

Rumble: A Free Speech Platform or a Hotbed for Extremist Content?

By BNN Correspondents

A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election L ...
@Elections · 20 mins
A Speculative Overview of UK's Political Landscape: General Election L ...
heart comment 0
Warning Issued by UKMTO After Incident Near Yemen’s Hodeidah

By BNN Correspondents

Warning Issued by UKMTO After Incident Near Yemen's Hodeidah
Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy

By Waqas Arain

Urgent Call to Halt Government Funding to Inter Faith Network Amid Controversy
Liverpool Crown Court Exposes Audacious Drug Gang Tactics

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Liverpool Crown Court Exposes Audacious Drug Gang Tactics
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action

By Salman Khan

Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
Latest Headlines
World News
Travis Kelce Opens Up: Life Lessons, Love, and Future Plans
8 seconds
Travis Kelce Opens Up: Life Lessons, Love, and Future Plans
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan's Fainting Incident Sends Shockwaves through House
21 seconds
Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan's Fainting Incident Sends Shockwaves through House
New Zealand's Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023
3 mins
New Zealand's Political Landscape Shifts Rightward in 2023
Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON
4 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Soar with High Hopes for the 2023 AfCON
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
5 mins
Erik Ten Hag Banks on Antony for Manchester United's Upcoming Clash
NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State
8 mins
NFL Prospect Olu Fashanu Opts Out of Peach Bowl: A Blow for Penn State
METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity
8 mins
METI Calls for Weight Loss Resolution in 2024 to Combat Obesity
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State
9 mins
Ole Miss Makes History with Peach Bowl Victory Against Penn State
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability
17 mins
Alzheimer's Patient Brutally Attacked in Houston: A Heartbreaking Tale of Vulnerability
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
5 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app