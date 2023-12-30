Infernos Nightclub Rehomes Fish Amidst Animal Cruelty Concerns

Infernos nightclub, an iconic London venue famed for its vintage aesthetics and dazzling lights, has relocated the fish once housed in a tank adjacent to its dance floor. The move arises in response to a furor stirred by animal rights activists, triggered by a TikTok video spotlighting the subpar conditions endured by the fish. Accusations of animal cruelty engulfed the club, prompting swift action.

A Viral Uproar

The controversy ignited when a video circulated on TikTok, illustrating the plight of the fish at Infernos. Amidst the glittering lights and pulsating dance floor, the fish found themselves in a habitat far from ideal. The video went viral, attracting hundreds of concerned comments and calls for the fish to be rehomed. The club, nestled in the heart of Clapham, confirmed that the fish are now ‘extremely happy’ in their new habitat.

Animal Rights Concerns

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) lent its voice to the outcry, stating that the nightclub’s environment—characterized by glaring lights, booming music, and throngs of patrons—was far from suitable for these aquatic creatures. Numerous animal welfare experts echoed these concerns, underscoring the need for appropriate habitats for such sensitive animals.

Infernos’ Celebrity Connection

Infernos has long been a favorite hangout spot for many, including the Hollywood starlet Margot Robbie. The actress, during her tenure in Clapham, was known to frequent the club, expressing her fondness for its vibrant atmosphere. However, it remains unclear whether the recent controversy has affected the star’s patronage.