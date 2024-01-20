Indo-UK Research Team Tests Quantum Mechanics on a Macroscopic Scale

In an unprecedented scientific endeavour, researchers from the Bose Institute in Kolkata, India, University College London, and the University of Southampton, UK, have launched an ambitious experiment aimed at exploring the boundaries of quantum mechanics. This international team is set on illuminating whether the bizarre phenomena of quantum mechanics, such as superposition and entanglement, also apply to the massive objects that populate our day-to-day world.

Testing Quantum Principles on a Macroscopic Scale

The experiment, generously funded by the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council, is designed to determine if objects having a mass a trillion times that of a hydrogen atom can exhibit quantum behaviours. These behaviours, like those famously depicted in Schrödinger's Cat thought experiment, have so far been observed only at the microscopic level.

Implications for Our Understanding of Quantum Mechanics

The outcome of this experiment could lead to profound implications, not just for our understanding of quantum mechanics, but also its applicability to the macroscopic world. The researchers aim to test if an object, regardless of its size, is classical or quantum by observing if the act of observation can lead to a change in its motion - a fundamental principle of quantum mechanics.

Potential Practical Applications

On a practical level, the results of this research could pave the way for applications such as highly accurate quantum sensing. The experiment has already been initiated at the University of Southampton and is expected to take a couple of years to complete.

This groundbreaking experiment, labelled 'Macroscopic Superpositions Towards Witnessing the Quantum Nature of Gravity' (MAST-QG), aims to connect the dots between general relativity and quantum mechanics, a feat that has been elusive due to the miniscule masses of quantum mechanical particles. The experiment involves trapping microdiamonds in a vacuum chamber to study their behaviour under the influence of gravity, a pioneering approach that promises to shed new light on our understanding of quantum mechanics and its intersection with the world as we know it.