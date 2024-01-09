en English
International Relations

India’s Defence Minister Visits UK: A Milestone in Bilateral Defence Relations

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has embarked on a two-day visit to the UK, a first in over two decades, marking a significant milestone in India-UK defence relations. The visit, which comes in the wake of George Fernandes’ trip in 2002, promises to address an array of critical topics, including India’s ambitious defence manufacturing goals and the issue of Sikh separatism. The discussions are expected to revolve around London’s Indo-Pacific strategy, intellectual property rights (IPR), and the 2021 India-UK Roadmap to 2030, aimed at deepening defence and security cooperation between the two nations.

Addressing Defence Challenges and Opportunities

During this visit, Singh is scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, and key leaders in the UK defence industry. The visit underscores the challenges India faces in the sphere of its ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliance) defence policies, specifically pertaining to IPR, foreign investment limitations, and indigenous content requirements. Foreign defence manufacturers often exhibit hesitance in partnering with India, primarily due to concerns over losing control over their intellectual property and the mandatory disclosures that may expose sensitive information.

Paving the Way for Enhanced Collaboration

While most defence projects in India now permit up to 74 percent foreign ownership, certain larger projects are still subject to a 49 percent limit, necessitating Indian ownership and control. Moreover, India’s stringent indigenous content requirements present practical challenges for foreign companies needing to integrate Indian-made products into their supply chains. However, this visit signifies a pivotal step towards enhanced collaboration, with the UK potentially providing design assistance for India’s third aircraft carrier, conditional upon resolving IPR issues.

A Milestone in India-UK Defence Relations

On January 9, 2024, Singh held a bilateral meeting with his British counterpart, Grant Shapps, in London. The two leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a bilateral international cadet exchange programme and a Letter of Arrangement on defence collaboration in Research and Development. They also discussed the prospect of enhancing defence industrial collaboration and the signing of an LoA on R&D between India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the UK’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL). Singh’s visit, therefore, is not just a diplomatic formality but marks a significant step forward in strengthening the India-UK defence partnership.

International Relations Military United Kingdom
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

