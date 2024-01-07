en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Indian-Origin Woman Victim in UK’s Largest Legal Miscarriage Due to Post Office System Fault

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Indian-Origin Woman Victim in UK’s Largest Legal Miscarriage Due to Post Office System Fault

In a shocking revelation, Indian-origin woman Seema Mishra emerged as a significant victim of the largest miscarriage of justice in British legal history, stemming from faults in the UK Post Office’s Horizon IT accounting system. Developed by Fujitsu Ltd, between 1999 and 2015, the system falsely implicated over 700 sub-postmasters and mistresses in theft and fraud.

(Read Also: India: Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Pleads to Die in Jail Amid Health and Personal Struggles)

The Personal Ordeal

Mishra, pregnant at the time, was wrongfully accused of stealing GBP 74,000. She received a sentence of 15 months in prison, serving four months. This grievous judicial error led to financial discrepancies in the accounts of numerous Post Office branches, leaving a trail of ruined lives in its wake. Mishra’s personal ordeal extended beyond her prison term, culminating in the sale of her shop at a loss and the social ostracization faced by her family.

Legal Triumph and Compensation

In 2019, more than 500 Post Office employees rallied and took the organisation to court. Their collective cry for justice resonated in the halls of the High Court, and they emerged victorious. This legal triumph paved the way for compensation payouts by the government, totalling GBP 124.7 million. However, despite the significant amount, justice seems elusive as no one from the Post Office or Fujitsu has been held accountable for the debacle until last year.

(Read Also: Indian Political Figures Comment on National Issues Amid ISRO’s Maiden Solar Mission and Thwarted Hijacking)

Media Spotlight and Ongoing Investigation

The case has found its way into the limelight, being dramatized in an ITV series titled ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’. The scandal not only opened a Pandora’s box of legal implications but also led to an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. The magnitude of the injustice done to the victims of the faulty IT system continues to unravel, with the number of lives affected being far greater than initially estimated.

Read More

0
United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
25 seconds ago
Met Office Predicts Snow Flurries in South West Amidst Plunging Temperatures
In an icy turn of events, the Met Office has predicted snow flurries to sweep across the South West region, with west Cornwall bearing the brunt, as soon as January 8. The forecast comes in the wake of a steep plunge in temperatures, dropping to a chilling -4C. Initial Showers and Frost Formation West Cornwall
Met Office Predicts Snow Flurries in South West Amidst Plunging Temperatures
Scotland's Travel Industry Gears Up for Booking Surge Amid Declining Domestic Interest
10 mins ago
Scotland's Travel Industry Gears Up for Booking Surge Amid Declining Domestic Interest
The Crime Wave Sweeping Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge
10 mins ago
The Crime Wave Sweeping Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge
Metropolitan Police's Infiltration of EncroChat Leads to Major Crime Bust in London
1 min ago
Metropolitan Police's Infiltration of EncroChat Leads to Major Crime Bust in London
Colchester County High School for Girls Plans New Teaching Block
6 mins ago
Colchester County High School for Girls Plans New Teaching Block
Scottish Gypsy Travellers Seek Apology for Historical 'Tinker Experiment' Injustices
8 mins ago
Scottish Gypsy Travellers Seek Apology for Historical 'Tinker Experiment' Injustices
Latest Headlines
World News
Wenatchee Wild Triumph Over Kelowna Rockets in a Display of Offensive Power
48 seconds
Wenatchee Wild Triumph Over Kelowna Rockets in a Display of Offensive Power
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cloves: Beyond the Culinary Realm
56 seconds
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Cloves: Beyond the Culinary Realm
A Journey of Sobriety: Health Improvements Timeline After Quitting Alcohol
1 min
A Journey of Sobriety: Health Improvements Timeline After Quitting Alcohol
Israeli TV Show 'Zehu Zeh' Targets Minister Orit Strook in Satirical Sketch Amid Military Policy Debate
1 min
Israeli TV Show 'Zehu Zeh' Targets Minister Orit Strook in Satirical Sketch Amid Military Policy Debate
Dukes vs Patriots: A Battle of Offense and Defense in Women's NCAA Basketball
1 min
Dukes vs Patriots: A Battle of Offense and Defense in Women's NCAA Basketball
Ruby Roseman-Gannon Triumphs at Australian Road Cycling Championships Amidst Tribute to Late Olympian
2 mins
Ruby Roseman-Gannon Triumphs at Australian Road Cycling Championships Amidst Tribute to Late Olympian
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
2 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' California Sweep: Spotlight on Nylander's Performance Amid Contract Year
Cinnamon: An Ancient Spice with Modern Health Benefits
3 mins
Cinnamon: An Ancient Spice with Modern Health Benefits
Chile Women's Hockey Team Eyes Historic First Olympic Berth in Ranchi
4 mins
Chile Women's Hockey Team Eyes Historic First Olympic Berth in Ranchi
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
16 mins
Understanding the UN's Classification: Developed vs Developing Countries
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
1 hour
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
6 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app