Indian-Origin Woman Victim in UK’s Largest Legal Miscarriage Due to Post Office System Fault

In a shocking revelation, Indian-origin woman Seema Mishra emerged as a significant victim of the largest miscarriage of justice in British legal history, stemming from faults in the UK Post Office’s Horizon IT accounting system. Developed by Fujitsu Ltd, between 1999 and 2015, the system falsely implicated over 700 sub-postmasters and mistresses in theft and fraud.

(Read Also: India: Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Pleads to Die in Jail Amid Health and Personal Struggles)

The Personal Ordeal

Mishra, pregnant at the time, was wrongfully accused of stealing GBP 74,000. She received a sentence of 15 months in prison, serving four months. This grievous judicial error led to financial discrepancies in the accounts of numerous Post Office branches, leaving a trail of ruined lives in its wake. Mishra’s personal ordeal extended beyond her prison term, culminating in the sale of her shop at a loss and the social ostracization faced by her family.

Legal Triumph and Compensation

In 2019, more than 500 Post Office employees rallied and took the organisation to court. Their collective cry for justice resonated in the halls of the High Court, and they emerged victorious. This legal triumph paved the way for compensation payouts by the government, totalling GBP 124.7 million. However, despite the significant amount, justice seems elusive as no one from the Post Office or Fujitsu has been held accountable for the debacle until last year.

(Read Also: Indian Political Figures Comment on National Issues Amid ISRO’s Maiden Solar Mission and Thwarted Hijacking)

Media Spotlight and Ongoing Investigation

The case has found its way into the limelight, being dramatized in an ITV series titled ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office’. The scandal not only opened a Pandora’s box of legal implications but also led to an investigation by the Metropolitan Police. The magnitude of the injustice done to the victims of the faulty IT system continues to unravel, with the number of lives affected being far greater than initially estimated.

Read More