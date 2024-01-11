en English
India

Indian-Origin Dentist in England Fined for Tax Evasion: A Larger Pattern Unveiled

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
Indian-Origin Dentist in England Fined for Tax Evasion: A Larger Pattern Unveiled

An Indian-origin dentist, Jasbinder Singh, based in Coventry, England’s West Midlands region, has been fined 22,654 pounds for evading taxes totalling 53,528 pounds. Singh’s case, as reported by the Coventry Telegraph, underscores a larger pattern of tax evasion prevalent in the region.

Tax Evasion in the West Midlands

The HMRC (His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) has been dealing with a significant amount of tax evasion cases in the West Midlands. In their pursuit of tax defaulters, the HMRC has been naming individuals and businesses who have defaulted on more than 25,000 pounds in taxes. The most substantial tax evasion recorded in the West Midlands was by Daily Drinks 007 Ltd, which managed to avoid 243,647 pounds in taxes. Other companies that have defaulted on tax payments include Golden City Limited, Matthew Electronics Limited, and Solihull Financial Services Limited.

Indian-Origin Individuals and Tax Evasion

In addition to Singh’s case, the HMRC has also handled significant tax fraud cases involving other Indian-origin individuals. Arif Patel, an Indian-origin individual, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a ‘carousel’ tax fraud scheme involving nearly 97 million pounds. Additionally, two Indian-origin restaurateurs, Sukdev Gill and Inderjit Singh, were banned from managing companies due to VAT evasion, which resulted in over 4 million pounds in losses to the UK tax department.

Addressing Tax Evasion

These instances highlight the need for stricter rules and regulations to curb tax evasion. The HMRC’s transparency in naming and shaming tax defaulters serves as a deterrent for potential defaulters. However, more comprehensive strategies are required to address this issue at its root, ensuring fairness and integrity in the tax system.

India United Kingdom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

