Economy

India Ranks 35th in Future Possibilities Index, UK Takes Lead

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
The Future Possibilities Index (FPI) has ranked India 35th globally, assessing the potential of countries to leverage future trends. The United Kingdom has secured the top position in this global ranking. The FPI, released by Newsweek Vantage and Horizon Group, evaluates 70 countries based on their capacity to benefit from six transformational global trends. These trends include advanced digital technologies (Exabyte Economy), health and wellness (Wellbeing Economy), carbon emission reduction (Net Zero Economy), recycling and reuse (Circular Economy), food and agriculture innovations (BioGrowth Economy), and the consumption of experiences over physical goods (Experience Economy).

The Trillion-Dollar Opportunity

The FPI study estimates that these six global trends represent a combined business opportunity worth over USD 44 trillion by 2030. However, the Global North is projected to benefit more from these trends in terms of economic growth and societal well-being. The report underscores the need for an industry that is robust enough to fully exploit these opportunities. The study also recommends that the international development community should assist developing countries in strengthening their industries to harness these future possibilities fully.

Emerging Economies on the FPI

Among other large emerging markets, China outpaces its peers, ranking the highest at 19th, followed by Brazil at 30th, and South Africa at 50th. These rankings indicate the varying degrees of readiness across different countries to engage with and capitalize on these future trends.

The IMF’s Global Economic Outlook

Meanwhile, the IMF Press Center has released several reports on the World Economic Outlook, projecting a decline in global growth in the coming years. This anticipated fall is attributed to factors such as policy tightening, financial sector stress, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reports also highlight the rise in inflation, with underlying core inflation expected to decline more gradually. The baseline forecast predicts a fall in growth from 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.8 percent in 2023 before stabilizing at 3.0 percent in 2024.

These reports emphasize the need for monetary policy to restore price stability and fiscal policy to alleviate cost of living pressures. Structural reforms are seen as necessary to improve productivity and ease supply constraints. Multilateral cooperation is deemed essential for fast-tracking the green energy transition and preventing fragmentation.

Economy India United Kingdom
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

