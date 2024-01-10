en English
en English
Business

India and UK Set to Fortify Defense Ties at CEO Roundtable

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:40 am EST
India and UK Set to Fortify Defense Ties at CEO Roundtable

In a landmark move to fortify defense ties, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and his British counterpart Grant Shapps convened at the UK-India Defence CEO Roundtable in London. The meeting witnessed a rich exchange of ideas and strategies, aimed at leveraging the strengths of both nations to achieve significant collaborative outcomes in the defense sector.

A Confluence of Defence Leaders and Industry Stalwarts

The roundtable saw an impressive turnout of industry leaders and CEOs, including prominent defense companies like BAE Systems, GE Vernova, and Rolls-Royce. Representatives from both countries’ business councils and officials from the UK Ministry of Defence were also in attendance.

Forging a Partnership Rooted in Co-creation and Co-innovation

Rajnath Singh echoed India’s vision for a partnership rooted in cooperation, co-creation, and co-innovation. He highlighted the immense potential of India’s skilled workforce, its investor-friendly ecosystem, and the considerable size of its domestic market. Singh underscored India’s progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, reaffirming the nation’s goal to become a developed economy by 2047.

India-UK Ties: A Strategic Partnership Beyond Transactions

Grant Shapps, the British counterpart, affirmed that the India-UK relationship was more than a transactional association, echoing Singh’s sentiments on it being a strategic partnership. The roundtable featured thematic discussions on enhancing the India-UK defense industrial relationship, with focus areas identified for joint work including aero-engines, electric propulsion, missiles, power-packs, and maritime systems.

In conclusion, the UK-India Defence CEO Roundtable signified a significant step towards strengthening defense ties between the two nations. With a shared vision of cooperation, co-creation, and co-innovation, India and the UK are poised to usher in a new era of defense collaborations, contributing significantly to global security and stability.

Business India Politics United Kingdom
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

