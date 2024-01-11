en English
Business

India and UK in Critical Free Trade Agreement Talks

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
The proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom has entered into its next round of negotiations, with the objective of resolving remaining issues and finalising the deal. Aiming to cover complex issues in goods, services, and investment, negotiators are set to discuss duty cuts on electric vehicles, whiskey, and the movement of professionals. The bilateral trade between the two countries rose to USD 20.36 billion in 2022-23, up from USD 17.5 billion in 2021-22.

Boosting Economic Partnership

Initiated in 2022, the FTA negotiations represent a significant step in establishing a comprehensive trade deal between India and the UK. The 14th round of discussions is currently underway, focusing on key issues such as business mobility, Scotch whiskey, automobiles, farm products, pharmaceuticals, and rules of origin. Despite the commitment of both nations towards an ambitious agreement, there are continued differences on core sensitive issues.

Significance of the Negotiations

The UK is seeking enhanced protection for its geographical indication products, while India is considering import duties on electric vehicles. The outcome of these negotiations will not only impact businesses and consumers in both countries but could also set a precedent for future trade deals. The talks are anticipated to continue until January 2024, with hopes for a resolution before India’s general elections in April-May 2024.

Implications for Global Trade

These FTA negotiations are a crucial aspect of broader economic diplomacy efforts by both India and the UK to expand their global trade networks and stimulate economic growth in a post-Brexit and post-pandemic era. The advancement of these talks is being closely monitored by stakeholders across various industries, who anticipate increased market access, reduced tariffs, and a stronger strategic relationship between India and the UK.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

