IN4 Group Secures £10 Million in Contracts, Set to Create 1,500 Tech Jobs

Salford-based technology skills and innovation provider, IN4 Group, has secured contracts amounting to a whopping £10 million, with a pivotal partnership with the UK's Department for Education (DfE) leading the way. This strategic move is set to create 1,500 tech jobs, marking a significant milestone in the UK's tech industry. The contracts encompass three of IN4's renowned divisions: Skills City, CyberFirst, and HOST Gametech, each of which brings a unique contribution to the table.

Ambitious Plans for Skills City

IN4's Skills City has been awarded a hefty £6.8 million by the DfE to provide 800 new accelerated tech apprenticeships. This initiative centers on upskilling employees and integrating new technologies into existing frameworks. The goal? To meet the ever-evolving demands of the tech industry and make a substantial impact on the job market.

CyberFirst and the Quest for Enhanced Cyber Education

In a digital age where cyber threats are increasingly prevalent, IN4's CyberFirst has won a crucial contract in the North West. This initiative is supported by the National Cyber Security Centre and private sector partners, aiming to boost cyber education and tech skills. It aligns with the government's investment in the National Cyber Force in Lancashire, underscoring the need to develop a competent digital workforce to safeguard our cyber frontiers.

'Innovate to Scale' Contract and the Vision for Greater Manchester

IN4 Group will also deliver a £1.4 million 'Innovate to Scale' contract from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. This ambitious project is set to create 150 tech jobs in Greater Manchester by March 2025. The group's plans extend to supporting 200 start-ups and female founders, cultivating the Gametech365 community, and aiding SMEs scale up with AI, cloud, and immersive technologies.

In 2023, IN4 Group generated a social and economic impact of £14.3 million through these initiatives and anticipates surpassing £20 million this year. As it expands its operations nationally and in the Middle East, IN4 Group remains steadfast in its commitment to economic empowerment, educational enrichment, and business productivity.