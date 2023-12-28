en English
Business

In The Style CEO Adam Frisby Steps Down After a Decade of Success

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:09 am EST
In The Style CEO Adam Frisby Steps Down After a Decade of Success

Adam Frisby, the founder and CEO of In The Style, a renowned fast fashion brand, announced his resignation after a decade of steering the company to great heights. The 36-year-old entrepreneur, who established the digital womenswear brand from his bedroom with a mere 1,000 redundancy payment, transformed it into a 100 million success story that garnered a strong celebrity following.

A Remarkable Journey from Humble Beginnings

Originating from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, and currently residing in Manchester, Frisby embarked on his entrepreneurial journey with no GCSEs and a past job as a shift manager at Burger King. His career trail included a stint at Barclays and a role in business development before launching In The Style. Despite stepping down from his CEO position, Frisby intends to remain involved with the company in a consulting capacity and will continue contributing to key brand decisions.

In The Style: An Emblem of Inclusivity

In The Style, recognized for its inclusivity and collaboration with TV personalities and social media influencers, has not only been a commercial success but also a platform for social good. The company has raised a significant 1.8 million for Cancer Research alongside Dame Deborah James, marking one of Frisby’s most proud achievements.

Overcoming Challenges

While Frisby’s journey has been largely successful, it was not without its hurdles. Last year, the entrepreneur faced a legal challenge when businessman Paul Clements accused him of stealing the In The Style concept. However, the allegations were dismissed by a High Court judge, allowing Frisby and his team to continue their mission of making fashion accessible and inclusive.

As Frisby steps down to recharge and contemplate starting a family with his fiancé Jamie Corbett, his legacy continues to inspire, reflecting the power of perseverance, vision, and inclusivity in the world of fast fashion.

Business Fashion United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

