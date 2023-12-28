In The Style CEO Adam Frisby Steps Down After a Decade of Success

Adam Frisby, the founder and CEO of In The Style, a renowned fast fashion brand, announced his resignation after a decade of steering the company to great heights. The 36-year-old entrepreneur, who established the digital womenswear brand from his bedroom with a mere 1,000 redundancy payment, transformed it into a 100 million success story that garnered a strong celebrity following.

A Remarkable Journey from Humble Beginnings

Originating from Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, and currently residing in Manchester, Frisby embarked on his entrepreneurial journey with no GCSEs and a past job as a shift manager at Burger King. His career trail included a stint at Barclays and a role in business development before launching In The Style. Despite stepping down from his CEO position, Frisby intends to remain involved with the company in a consulting capacity and will continue contributing to key brand decisions.

In The Style: An Emblem of Inclusivity

In The Style, recognized for its inclusivity and collaboration with TV personalities and social media influencers, has not only been a commercial success but also a platform for social good. The company has raised a significant 1.8 million for Cancer Research alongside Dame Deborah James, marking one of Frisby’s most proud achievements.

Overcoming Challenges

While Frisby’s journey has been largely successful, it was not without its hurdles. Last year, the entrepreneur faced a legal challenge when businessman Paul Clements accused him of stealing the In The Style concept. However, the allegations were dismissed by a High Court judge, allowing Frisby and his team to continue their mission of making fashion accessible and inclusive.

As Frisby steps down to recharge and contemplate starting a family with his fiancé Jamie Corbett, his legacy continues to inspire, reflecting the power of perseverance, vision, and inclusivity in the world of fast fashion.