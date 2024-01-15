en English
Education

Impact of International Students on UK Education: Challenges and Opportunities

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
In a recent study, researchers from UCL, the Universities of Surrey and Essex, have discovered that international students do not significantly impact the educational and early labour market outcomes of UK-domiciled peers in higher education. The study, published in the European Economic Review, scrutinized data from undergraduate students in England from academic years 2007/08 to 2010/11, revealing no evidence of international students negatively affecting the likelihood of UK students achieving good grades, graduating, or securing jobs six months post-graduation.

Exploring the Impact of International Students

The research focused on whether the presence of international students influenced UK students’ decisions to switch from non-STEM to STEM degrees or from Russell Group to non-Russell Group universities. The findings indicated minor effects, deemed marginally relevant due to their infrequency. The study also underscored the significant economic contributions of international students to the UK. Non-European students bring an average net benefit of £95,000, while European students bring £68,000.

Consequences of UK Policies on International Students

Despite these findings, concerns linger about the UK’s stance on international students. Ewan Kirk, a scholar at the University of Cambridge, warns that the country’s policies could precipitate a decline in its status as a research and science powerhouse. He criticizes the government’s anti-immigration stance, the Turing Scheme, and the immigration health surcharge for making the UK less attractive to international students. Furthermore, a study by Fateh Education reveals that university rankings significantly influence Indian students’ decisions to study abroad, alongside factors like tuition fees, job opportunities, and cost of living.

Adapting to Financial Challenges and Visa Rules

In response to financial challenges, the University of York has instructed staff to adopt a ‘more flexible approach’ when admitting international students, including accepting applicants with lower A-level scores. The revenue generated by international student fees has become an essential source of funds for British universities, as domestic student tuition costs have been capped. However, substantial revisions to the UK’s student visa rules are set to impact international students and their dependents. As of next year, new restrictions will limit international students’ ability to bring their dependent partners or children to the UK, unless they are enrolled in a PhD or postgraduate research program.

Implications for the Future of UK Higher Education

The UK’s decision to prohibit dependents of international students has raised concerns in the global education community, particularly for Indian nationals. This policy shift could threaten the UK’s reputation as a favoured destination for international education. The ban has resulted in widespread criticism for its lack of transparency and consultation, with calls for a more inclusive policy framework. The UK, facing a potential decline in international student admissions due to changes in immigration policies, must consider all relevant factors and stakeholders to maintain its position in the global education market.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

