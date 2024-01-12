Imminent Closure of Market Village at Stratford Centre, London: Newham Council Steps In

In a disconcerting turn of events, Market Village, a bustling indoor market located in the Stratford Centre, London, is bracing for an impending closure. The situation has arisen due to the administration of Stratford Market Properties LTD, the company responsible for its operation. The closure of Market Village, a distinct entity within the Stratford Centre, will not, however, impact the other stores and eateries within the centre.

Support in the Face of Closure

Newham Council has stepped forward expressing deep concern for the businesses that will be affected by the closure. The council is joining forces with the Stratford Business Improvement District (BID) to provide much-needed support to these businesses. Over 60 units trading a myriad of goods call Market Village home, and the closure presents a significant challenge to these traders.

Engaging with the Landlord

The Council is also earnestly trying to engage with the landlord to comprehend the future plans for Market Village. Their aim is to aid in minimizing the detrimental impact such a closure can have on the local community. This effort shines a spotlight on the role of local governing bodies in safeguarding the interests of small businesses and the community at large in times of such unforeseen circumstances.

Guidance for the Affected Businesses

Affected businesses are being guided to reach out to Newham Council’s Business & Enterprise team for assistance. The Council’s proactive approach in this regard underscores the importance of support systems during challenging times, providing a beacon of hope for those affected by the closure.