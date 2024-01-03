Illuminate Light Display Returns to Blue Pool Nature Reserve

Mark your calendars for a transcendent spectacle of lights and music set to illuminate the serene Blue Pool nature reserve and tearooms in Wareham, Dorset. The much-anticipated Illuminate light display, a returning winter favourite, is scheduled to run from January 11 through February 25.

A Symphony of Light and Sound

This year’s Illuminate event promises a mesmerizing evening filled with moving waterside lights synchronized to music. Adding to the enchantment, new features will be introduced along sections of the woodland trail. The 1km trail will be adorned with professionally staged lighting, creating a captivating journey through the woods at night.

Experience the Blue Pool Like Never Before

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the Blue Pool after dark. The display’s light installations and projections will showcase the landscape in a fresh, captivating light, making it an attractive spot for both locals and tourists. The event’s last entry for the light trail will be 30 minutes before the 8 pm closing time, ensuring everyone can savour the spectacle in its full glory.

Facilities and Accessibility

As the evening unfolds, guests can enjoy refreshments at the tearooms, which will remain open for the duration of the event. Fire pits will be set up on the terrace for marshmallow toasting, adding a cozy touch to the winter nights. The event is also accommodating for wheelchair users and dog owners, with wheelchair-friendly trails and dogs on leads permitted.

To attend this spectacle, tickets must be booked in advance through Eventbrite.co.uk. This ensures that the beauty and tranquillity of the Blue Pool can be enjoyed by all, with the Illuminate light display promising a winter evening like no other.

