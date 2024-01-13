en English
Travel & Tourism

Ilkley in West Yorkshire Tops the List of Sunday Times’ Best Places to Live

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
The Sunday Times has released its tenth annual Best Places to Live guide, crowning Ilkley in West Yorkshire as the top place to reside in the UK. The guide’s ranking is an amalgamation of various factors, including the quality of schools, the vibrancy of high streets, the beauty of the scenery, the convenience of rail links, and the strength of community spirit and volunteerism.

Noteworthy Locations

Other locations that have made their mark in the list are Trawden in Lancashire, Uppingham in Rutland, and Slaithwaite in West Yorkshire. Crystal Palace has garnered recognition as the best place to live in London. In Wales, Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire has taken the title, while Ballycastle in Co Antrim has been named the best in Northern Ireland, and the Isle of Bute has been chosen for Scotland.

Changing Priorities Post-Pandemic

The list underlines the shift in priorities post-COVID-19, with small villages gaining popularity due to the feasibility of remote work. Surprisingly absent from the list were traditional favourites like Edinburgh, York, and Cambridge. The prime reason for their omission is the escalating living costs. Cornwall, another favourite, has also been left out due to problems associated with the second-home market.

Evolution of Criteria

Helen Davies, the guide’s editor, reflected on how the selection criteria have evolved over the years. The emphasis has shifted from schools and supermarkets to a more holistic approach, considering elements like festivals, bookshops, markets, car-free living, wild swimming, and vibrant communities.

In a parallel ranking, LaSalle, Ontario secured the third position in the Top 6 Best Places to Live in Canada according to MovingWaldo.com. The town earned this ranking due to its 40 km of paved biking trails, over 100 acres of parkland, a low crime severity index, and vibrant Night Markets at the Civic Centre. Known as a great place to raise a family, LaSalle offers accessibility to amenities due to its proximity to Windsor. The average property price stands at approximately $879,017 with one-bedroom apartments renting for around $1,342.

