IJM Corporation Bhd Amplifies International Property Portfolio and Logistics Presence

Malaysia’s prominent construction and property development group, IJM Corporation Bhd, has unveiled its involvement in two significant property-related advancements. In a strategic move, the company aims to broaden its international property portfolio and fortify its presence in the logistics sector.

Acquisition in Global Vision Logistics

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary IJM RE Sdn Bhd, the corporation has inked an agreement to secure a 25 percent stake in Global Vision Logistics Sdn Bhd. The latter is responsible for the development of the Shah Alam International Logistics Hub (SAILH), a sprawling area of 28.73 hectares. The SAILH is set to emerge as one of ASEAN’s largest and Malaysia’s first green-certified logistics hub.

The initial phase of SAILH includes a four-storey warehouse complex, multi-level parking, and office space with ancillary buildings. This phase, slated for completion in 2025, will offer a generous 2.8 million sq ft of space.

Purchase in Hertfordshire County, United Kingdom

Furthermore, IJM Corporation Bhd has acquired a 4.45-hectare site in Hertfordshire County, United Kingdom. The purchased land, previously housing the historic Shredded Wheat factory, has approvals for redevelopment. The plans include 811 homes and 150,000 square feet of mixed-use space, marking a significant expansion in IJM’s property portfolio.

Collaboration for Growth and Diversification

These strategic developments involve a collaboration with the logistics provider Swift Haulage Bhd and Hartamas Mentari Sdn Bhd. This partnership signifies a significant step for IJM Corporation Bhd in its journey towards business growth and diversification. It not only amplifies its footprint in the logistics sector but also paves the way for future expansion in the international property market.