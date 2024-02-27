Idyllic Riverside Retreats: Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper's Cottage Up for Grabs

Lots of people dream of owning a waterfront home. Now, the opportunity has arisen to buy two riverside properties together. Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper's Cottage both sit on the banks of the Blackwater River, a few miles north of Bridge of Cally, offering a unique blend of peaceful living with the thrill of outdoor activities right at your doorstep.

Dalrulzion Coach House: A Spacious Sanctuary

The Coach House features a large living/dining area that serves as the heart of the home, complemented by a breakfasting kitchen, WC, three bedrooms, and a family bathroom spread across its floors. Essential comforts such as oil-fired central heating and a wood-burning stove are included, alongside recent upgrades like new double glazing. Outside, a substantial courtyard provides ample parking for at least six cars, making it ideal for hosting gatherings or simply enjoying the serene surroundings.

Keeper's Cottage: Cozy and Versatile

Adjacent to the Coach House is Keeper's Cottage, a charming abode with a sunroom entrance porch, a lounge with dining space, kitchen, bathroom, and a double bedroom. This cottage has been successfully utilized as a holiday let, offering potential buyers an opportunity for additional income. Its flexibility also makes it suitable for various living arrangements, from a cozy home for a retired couple to a lucrative holiday rental.

Investment Potential and Lifestyle

Together, these properties offer an array of living options. They could serve as a family home with an additional income source, accommodate multigenerational living, or even operate as dual holiday lets. Positioned near Glenshee's skiing facilities and with fishing rights for trout (and salmon permits available), outdoor enthusiasts will find no shortage of activities. Listed for sale through Amazing Results estate agents with an asking price of over £410,000, this duo presents a compelling investment in lifestyle and leisure.

Embracing the peaceful riverside setting while enjoying the convenience of modern amenities, Dalrulzion Coach House and Keeper's Cottage represent a unique opportunity to own a piece of the beautiful Scottish landscape. Whether you're drawn to the idea of serene riverside living, looking for a versatile investment property, or simply in search of a getaway spot with potential for return on investment, these properties beckon with open doors.