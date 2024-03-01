Iconic Magritte Masterpiece, 'L’ami intime,' Set for Record Auction at Christie's London

Christie's London is poised to make auction history with the sale of René Magritte's 'L’ami intime,' a painting steeped in the artist's symbolic lexicon, including the quintessential bowler hat. Estimated between £30m and £50m, this work emerges from the esteemed collection of Gilbert and Lena Kaplan, marking a significant moment in the art market, particularly following Sotheby's record-breaking sale of another Magritte piece two years prior.

Advertisment

Provenance and Prestige

Acquired by the Kaplans in 1980 for a mere £90,000, 'L’ami intime' has since appreciated exponentially, showcasing the enduring allure and investment potential of Surrealist art. This auction is especially timely, coinciding with the centenary of André Breton's Surrealist Manifesto, underscoring the movement's lasting impact on contemporary art.

Artistic Significance

Advertisment

Magritte’s work is renowned for challenging observers' perceptions of reality, and 'L’ami intime' is no exception. Its inclusion in Christie's dedicated Surrealist evening sale highlights the piece's importance within Magritte's oeuvre and the broader art historical narrative. The painting's previous exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts in Brussels adds to its provenance, cementing its status as a coveted collector's item.

Market Implications

The upcoming auction not only reflects the high demand for Surrealist works but also signals a vibrant market for collectors and investors alike. With its significant estimate, 'L’ami intime' could potentially set a new auction record for Magritte, further evidence of the art market's resilience and the increasing valuation of Surrealist masterpieces.

As Christie's prepares for this landmark sale, 'L’ami intime' stands as a testament to the transformative power of art, inviting us to ponder the mysteries that lie beneath the surface of the visible world. This event is poised to captivate the art world, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of the Surrealist legacy while marking a pivotal moment in auction history.