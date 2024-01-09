Iceland Supermarket at St Peter’s Way Retail Park in Northampton to Undergo Major Expansion

The Iceland supermarket in Northampton’s St Peter’s Way Retail Park is undergoing a significant transformation in order to improve customer experience and expand its retail footprint. The popular local store is set to undergo extensive renovations, which will result in its temporary closure. However, the promise of this temporary closure is a store that is twice its current size, offering a diverse range of products and a simplified shopping experience.

Expansion into the Former Poundland Space

The expansion project will see Iceland extend into the adjacent space, previously occupied by Poundland. This move will effectively double the supermarket’s size, paving the way for an enhanced shopping environment. The comprehensive renovation is slated to last approximately six weeks, after which the store will reopen, sporting a new identity – The Food Warehouse. This new identity is also under the umbrella of the Iceland Foods Group, known for its commitment to quality and affordability.

Job Security and New Opportunities

As part of this transformation, all existing employees at the Iceland store will retain their jobs, a reassuring move in today’s uncertain economic climate. Furthermore, the expansion is set to generate new employment opportunities, offering locals a chance to become part of the thriving retail industry.

Northhold Group’s Strategic Investments

St Peter’s Retail Park, the home of the supermarket, recently changed hands and is now owned by the investment company Northhold Group. The new owners have embarked on an ambitious plan to inject new life into the retail park through strategic investments and refurbishments. The group’s decision to end the NCP parking contract and introduce new businesses to the park is a clear reflection of its intent to uplift Northampton’s retail landscape.

The Iceland supermarket refurbishment is just one of the many significant changes coming to St Peter’s Retail Park. As Northampton residents wait for the reopening of their beloved supermarket, they can look forward to a revitalized retail hub that promises a fresh and convenient shopping experience.