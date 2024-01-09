en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Iceland Supermarket at St Peter’s Way Retail Park in Northampton to Undergo Major Expansion

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 10:32 am EST
Iceland Supermarket at St Peter’s Way Retail Park in Northampton to Undergo Major Expansion

The Iceland supermarket in Northampton’s St Peter’s Way Retail Park is undergoing a significant transformation in order to improve customer experience and expand its retail footprint. The popular local store is set to undergo extensive renovations, which will result in its temporary closure. However, the promise of this temporary closure is a store that is twice its current size, offering a diverse range of products and a simplified shopping experience.

Expansion into the Former Poundland Space

The expansion project will see Iceland extend into the adjacent space, previously occupied by Poundland. This move will effectively double the supermarket’s size, paving the way for an enhanced shopping environment. The comprehensive renovation is slated to last approximately six weeks, after which the store will reopen, sporting a new identity – The Food Warehouse. This new identity is also under the umbrella of the Iceland Foods Group, known for its commitment to quality and affordability.

Job Security and New Opportunities

As part of this transformation, all existing employees at the Iceland store will retain their jobs, a reassuring move in today’s uncertain economic climate. Furthermore, the expansion is set to generate new employment opportunities, offering locals a chance to become part of the thriving retail industry.

Northhold Group’s Strategic Investments

St Peter’s Retail Park, the home of the supermarket, recently changed hands and is now owned by the investment company Northhold Group. The new owners have embarked on an ambitious plan to inject new life into the retail park through strategic investments and refurbishments. The group’s decision to end the NCP parking contract and introduce new businesses to the park is a clear reflection of its intent to uplift Northampton’s retail landscape.

The Iceland supermarket refurbishment is just one of the many significant changes coming to St Peter’s Retail Park. As Northampton residents wait for the reopening of their beloved supermarket, they can look forward to a revitalized retail hub that promises a fresh and convenient shopping experience.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Adani Ports & SEZ Records Significant Growth, Upscales Volume Guidance for FY24
Adani Ports & SEZ (APSEZ), one of India’s premier port operators, has announced a substantial 42% year-on-year surge in volumes for the Oct-Dec’23 quarter, reaching a total volume of 311 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the first nine months of the financial year 2024. This represents a 23% increase over the same period from the
Adani Ports & SEZ Records Significant Growth, Upscales Volume Guidance for FY24
Ex-Post Office Chief Returns Honour Amidst Unfolding Scandal
4 mins ago
Ex-Post Office Chief Returns Honour Amidst Unfolding Scandal
Messari's CEO Ryan Selkis Advises Bitcoin Holders on Upcoming Bull Market
5 mins ago
Messari's CEO Ryan Selkis Advises Bitcoin Holders on Upcoming Bull Market
Custodian REIT Sells Derby Office Asset, Exceeds Last Valuation by 36%
3 mins ago
Custodian REIT Sells Derby Office Asset, Exceeds Last Valuation by 36%
A Preview of the Week's U.S. Economic Data: What to Expect
3 mins ago
A Preview of the Week's U.S. Economic Data: What to Expect
Ex-Franklin Templeton CIO Anand Radhakrishnan Joins Sundaram AMC
3 mins ago
Ex-Franklin Templeton CIO Anand Radhakrishnan Joins Sundaram AMC
Latest Headlines
World News
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Bilkis Bano Case Verdict Stirs Political Reactions; India-Maldives Relations Under Scrutiny
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
3 mins
Kooth Launches Soluna: A New Dawn in Youth Mental Health Support
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
3 mins
Myles Peart-Harris Leaves Chelsea: A Tale of Youth Development and Seeking New Pastures
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
3 mins
FDA Leaders Rally Against Vaccine Misinformation: A Call for Clear, Accurate Communication
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma
5 mins
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Reshuffle: New Portfolios for Dharmani and Goma
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
5 mins
Rising Breast Cancer Cases in India Highlighted at AICOG 2024 Conference
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
5 mins
Big Piney Triumphs at Shoshoni Wrestling Duals, Greybull-Riverside Secures Second
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
6 mins
The Rita and Alex Hillman Foundation Announces Funding for Nursing-Driven Healthcare Innovations
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
7 mins
Gabriel Attal: A New Dawn in French Politics as the Youngest Prime Minister
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
17 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
59 mins
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
1 hour
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
2 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app