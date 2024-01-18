IBM Acquires Application Modernization Assets from Advanced to Bolster its Consulting Business

In a strategic move to fortify its consulting business and augment its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, IBM has announced the acquisition of application modernization assets from Advanced, a UK-based company with a stronghold in mainframe modernization, OpenVMS, and VME migration services. The acquired assets will supplement IBM's existing offering, the IBM WatsonX Code Assistant for Z, an AI-assisted product launched last year to aid clients in modernizing their applications on IBM Z systems.

Boosting Mainframe Application and Data Modernization

The central aim of this acquisition is to enhance IBM Consulting's capabilities in mainframe application and data modernization. The assets acquired are anticipated to dovetail with the IBM WatsonX Code Assistant for Z, creating a potent synergy that will accelerate the modernization of applications on IBM Z systems. The addition of experienced employees from Advanced, boasting over 30 years in diverse industry sectors, will further boost IBM Consulting's prowess.

Undisclosed Financial Terms and Expected Closure

The financial terms of this transaction have not been revealed, but the deal is projected to conclude in the second quarter of 2024. This acquisition aligns with IBM's ongoing strategy under CEO Arvind Krishna to fortify its consulting business and enhance its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities.

IBM's Acquisition Spree Under CEO Arvind Krishna

This acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions made by IBM since Arvind Krishna's ascension to the CEO position in April 2020. To date, IBM has acquired over 35 companies, including Indonesia's ERP specialist Equine Global, Manta Software for data lineage, Apptio for IT expenditure optimization, and Ahana, a SaaS-based PrestoDB provider. This acquisition spree reflects IBM's relentless commitment to enhancing its consulting service and its hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, further solidifying its position as a leader in the tech industry.