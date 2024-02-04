Hyde Market: A Symbol of Neglect Amid Government's Regeneration Efforts

In the heart of Manchester, a deep-seated discontent is brewing as locals lament the deteriorating state of a local market, built with a hefty investment of 1.2 million by Hyde Council in 2012. Once envisioned as a beacon of revitalization, today it stands as a symbol of unfulfilled promises and missed opportunities, a victim of anti-social behavior, dwindling footfall, and a growing pigeon population.

Unfulfilled Promises and Lost Opportunities

The market, obscured by the shopfronts that dominate the high street, lacks the retail variety necessary to meet the residents' needs. Instead, the street is overrun with vape shops, charity shops, and takeaways, rendering the once-bustling market into a shadow of its former self. Residents like Dean Hamood point to the standard of the town spiraling downwards and the financial struggles faced by the community as a result of the market's failure.

Voices of Dissent and Defense

Football fan Michael Spencer contrasts the bleak reality of Hyde with the prosperity of nearby Ashton, shedding light on the disparities in funding and facilities. On the other side of the spectrum, trader Umair Hussain comes to the council's defense, highlighting the discounts offered to new traders and arguing that there's a limit to what can be done to improve the business environment.

Government Intervention: A Ray of Hope

Despite the myriad of issues plaguing Hyde, the government has taken notice and included the town centre in the "High Street Accelerator" pilot program. This recognition comes with a funding boost of 237,000, aimed at transforming Hyde into a desirable location for living, socializing, and shopping. The strategic plan includes refurbishing the town hall and creating more pedestrian-friendly areas, signaling the dawn of a new era for Hyde.